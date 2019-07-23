KEMAH
The family of former Police Chief Chris Reed is suing the world’s largest container ship and supply vessel operator, accusing one of its vessels of causing a wake that led to Reed’s death.
League City-based maritime attorney Paxton Crew filed the lawsuit late Monday on behalf of Reed’s family in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against Maersk Line-LTD USA and Maersk Line Limited, seeking damages in excess of $75,000 for causing Reed’s death.
“After reviewing the facts leading up to Chris’ untimely death, it is apparent that the Maersk vessel was underway at an unsafe speed and that ultimately caused this tragedy,” Crew said in a written statement. “Throughout his life, Chris stood for accountability and justice. Those priorities remain with his family as we proceed forward in this difficult process.”
Representatives for the shipping company did not respond to two phone calls requesting comment by deadline Tuesday.
Reed, 50, died after falling off a boat north of the Texas City Dike on June 7. Coast Guard, law enforcement crews and volunteers searched for 40 hours before recovering his body from the water in the early morning of June 9.
Reed was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard.
Reed and his wife, Jane, had decided to take a fishing trip on their 20-foot center console boat that day in Galveston Bay, according to the lawsuit.
The couple at about 3:40 p.m. was traveling from east to west near buoys 31 and 32 as the M/V Maersk Idaho was moving through the Houston Ship Channel to the Bayport Container Terminal, according to the lawsuit.
The container ship is an American-flagged vessel that’s about 958-feet-long and has a deadweight of about 62,000 tons, according to the filing.
Deadweight tonnage is a measurement of total contents of a ship including cargo, fuel, crew, passengers, food, and water aside from boiler water.
The ship was traveling up the channel at about 15 knots as the Reeds tried to pass behind it and a wake caused Chris Reed to be thrown overboard, according to the lawsuit.
The speed was in violation of statute, which requires all vessels more than 1,600 tons to set speeds with consideration of the damage they might cause, the lawsuit asserts.
“As Chris struggled in the water, Jana attempted to rescue him by throwing him a dock line, but he exclaimed that he could not get his arms up,” the lawsuit asserts. “Chris was then hit by another of the Maersk Idaho’s wakes, and all Jana saw, to her horror, was Chris’ floating shoes.”
Reed had been the chief of police in Kemah since October 2016, when he was brought on in an interim basis until receiving the full-time position in January 2018.
Before arriving in Kemah, Reed served as League City’s assistant police chief before accepting a promotion to city administrator. He subsequently served as Nassau Bay’s city manager until 2016, when he launched a consulting firm.
He also was elected to the Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees in 2017.
