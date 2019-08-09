The city of Galveston will hold a meeting Thursday for people who have questions about the planned reconstruction of 25th Street.
The $6.7 million project is scheduled to begin in September and will repave the street between Broadway and Seawall Avenue, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. The project also will include water and sewer upgrades, replacement of a traffic signal and some drainage improvement.
The street is a major corridor for traffic in the city and a parade route for the city’s annual Mardi Gras festival.
