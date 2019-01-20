The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Galveston on Saturday featured all the requisite elements: a marching band, a color guard, cops on motorcycles, dancing girls, a fleet of Corvette collectors and fists full of candy being tossed out to parade watchers on the sidelines.
The air was crisp and the wind harsh, but bright sun and a festive atmosphere warmed the late January scene.
The parade celebrated, a couple days early, the federal holiday dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr., the nation’s best remembered civil rights hero.
For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an occasion for a parade or a day off work. For many others, it’s a day to remember and continue teaching the ideas the prophetic leader, assassinated on a Memphis hotel balcony in 1968, stood for.
“Dr. King said ‘Be your best.’ Bring respect and integrity to everything you do,” said David O’Neal, grand marshal of this year’s Galveston parade.
“If everybody’s doing what they can do well, we can’t help but have a better city, a better county, a better country, a better world.”
O’Neal, who has served the Galveston Independent School District as a board member for many years and broke racial barriers in the world of college and high school sports during a time when sports officiating still discriminated according to race, said he has witnessed change in his lifetime that can be credited directly to King and his work, and sees more work that needs to be done, including engendering respect and kindness among people in a world where civility is not highly valued.
The federal holiday is a reminder of the high ideals King set for those seeking true and lasting equality, including a constant quest for excellence, he said.
“Dr. King said, ‘If you’re going to be a garbage man, be the best garbage man,’” O’Neal said.
His hometown of Galveston was first in many historic aspects that make its African-American community unique among others, O’Neal said. Those distinctions include being the Texas town with the first black police officer, and the town with the first public black high school in the state.
Remembering that historic legacy and remembering King’s legacy go hand in hand, he said.
Tommie Boudreaux, a retired school administrator and community volunteer, is an organizer of the annual MLK Day Essay Contest open to local students, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee. Each year, the committee asks local students to write essays considering what King was trying to accomplish during his lifetime.
Born on the island, Boudreaux never really left Galveston except for college, and retired here as a school principal in 1997, she said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day remains relevant because it reminds us that, despite racial progress in the United States, a divide between hearts and minds still exists that must be closed for real equality to exist, she said.
King saw things happening in the country and around the world that were unfair and unjust and he never ceased speaking about them on behalf of all people, she said.
“Things have certainly gotten better, like better opportunities for jobs, students’ ability to go to the school of their choice and the opportunity to move forward in their lives more than their parents were able to,” Boudreaux said.
But a shadow area remains between people of different races that’s still evident to Boudreaux, she said.
“There’s still that shadow that comes across some people when they’re faced with an African American,” she said. “Whether it’s just grocery shopping or when you’re voicing your opinion on certain issues, people are not always eager to hear from us.”
King’s key message of equality and unity continues to close that gap, if citizens remember what he stood for on the holiday commemorating his life and work, Boudreaux said.
“This celebration is to remind us that we’re all human,” she said. “As he said, we bleed the same blood, our lives are similar in so many ways — we all have to take care of our health, we all have to take care of our families. We have so many things in common that there’s no need to see the color of someone’s skin as a measure of whether they deserve respect.”
King lost his life trying to pass on that message and that’s worth remembering at least once each year, Boudreaux said.
In Texas City, Nakisha Paul, a Texas City Independent School District board member, served this year for the sixth time as organizer of Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in her hometown. A 1994 graduate of La Marque High School, she sees the lessons of King as ones that can help bring her community together as La Marque and Texas City schools are merging and working to bring together two diverse, multi-cultural communities, she said.
The La Marque Alumni Association is hosting this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Texas City.
“King Day and the life of King remind us of his struggle and show us how communities can come together,” Paul said. “It’s about bridging the gap in a united effort.”
