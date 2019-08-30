KEMAH
The county soon will take over providing emergency services for several communities in the northeastern part of Galveston County, including Kemah and Clear Lake Shores, after a series of agreements worth more than $300,000 among the different entities.
The county commissioners’ vote this week made the switch official, but representatives for Kemah have for months publicly discussed their search for a new provider.
One elected official in Clear Lake Shores attributed the switch to rising costs.
The previous provider Clear Lake Emergency Medical Corps, recently increased its rates, and Clear Lake Shores was paying almost $90,000 a year — a cost leaders couldn’t justify, Councilwoman Amanda Fenwick said.
As part of the agreement, Kemah will pay the Galveston County Health District, which oversees emergency services provided through the Galveston Area Ambulance Authority, about $165,000 a year and Clear Lake Shores, about $35,000 a year, documents show.
Kemah also will pay about $120,000 in initial payments to fund startup costs of the service, documents show.
Before expanding to provide services for Kemah and Clear Lake Shores, the emergency services agency had about 90 employees serving Galveston, Jamaica Beach, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Hitchcock and unincorporated areas of the county, officials said.
The county will have to hire about six more employees to handle services to the new areas, documents show.
Kemah and Clear Lake Shores receive about 544 calls a year combined, records show.
Representatives for Clear Lake Emergency Medical Corps did not respond to a request for comment.
