GALVESTON
Ted O’Rourke, chairman of Galveston’s Wharves Board of Trustees, on Thursday once again was defending himself against claims he’d intruded into Port Director Rodger Rees’ jurisdiction.
The two top leaders of Galveston’s public docks have been in open conflict for months, this time over the idea of allowing cruise passengers to pay more to park closer to cruise terminals.
The VIP parking plan hasn’t been enacted, although it has been discussed at wharves board meetings, and port employees have met with stakeholders to discuss the idea.
One of the stakeholders said Thursday he, and the major cruise lines, might take issue with the plan, which would force stevedores to park farther away and ride shuttles to the docks.
Moving stevedore parking to distant lots might make it harder to turn the ships around quickly, said Michael Nelson, operations manager for Metro Cruise Services. Nelson directs the union workers that load and unload cruise vessels.
“It’s very difficult to get the ships out on time, and the cruise lines are pushing us to sail earlier and earlier,” Nelson said.
He wanted the board to consider whether the plan could harm cruise business before making any decisions.
The issue appeared to be over until about two hours later, when Trustee Elizabeth Beeton asked O’Rourke about discussions he’d had with Nelson before the meeting.
Beeton produced an email from Rees informing trustees O’Rourke had met privately with Nelson about the parking plan on Aug. 29.
“It is not appropriate for (O’Rourke) to interfere with operations,” Rees wrote in the email.
Rees had previously accused O’Rourke of personal involvement in port operations and instructed employees to notify him if they felt O’Rourke had overstepped his role as a board member.
The email implied O’Rourke was arranging meetings behind the scenes to “stir up trouble,” Beeton said.
O’Rourke said he’d done nothing wrong and nothing that warranted Rees reporting to the board.
O’Rourke said he had lunch with Nelson and listened to his concerns about the parking plan. The meeting was routine, within his purview as a board member and included board attorney Tony Brown, O’Rourke said. He made no promises to Nelson about the parking plan, O’Rourke said.
“I didn’t do anything inappropriate,” O’Rourke said.
It’s not illegal for board members to meet privately with people, and no one accused O’Rourke of breaking any laws.
After Thursday’s meeting, Rees said he thought O’Rourke’s meeting with Nelson about a plan that was still being developed undermined the port’s staff ability to do its job.
“These are operational issues,” Rees said. “I got a little concerned because we were in the process of having conversations about the VIP parking, and then we got a call from Mr. Nelson that he had met with Ted about this.”
Trustee Harry Maxwell said O’Rourke’s meeting could have hindered Rees’ negotiations with the stevedores.
The disagreement could have consequences for O’Rourke and his future on the board.
In May, trustees changed their bylaws to make it easier for the board to remove a chairman and appoint a new one. The board didn’t try to remove O’Rourke then, but members said the move was in response to the acrimony between O’Rourke and Rees.
Trustee Richard DeVries said the board should take some kind of action over the new disagreement.
“What I’m seeing is a chairman that has multiple disagreements with the port director, and I think the leadership is affected by that,” DeVries said. “I think it should be reviewed and looked at seriously for future handling.”
He did not say whether the board should consider removing O’Rourke as chairman.
The Galveston City Council is scheduled next month to decide whether to reappoint O’Rourke and Trustee Todd Sullivan, whose terms are ending.
After that decision, the wharves board is scheduled to vote on its officers.
O’Rourke said he expected to serve another term on the board but didn’t believe the board would vote to keep him on as chairman.
“Ray Charles could see that,” O’Rourke said.
