As Houston and Harris County move past Hurricane Harvey’s destruction, a community of nearly 200 people in Dickinson continues to grapple with the disaster one year later.
Bayou Chantilly, south of the city, was hit particularly hard by the hurricane, residents and city officials say. And even though the rebuilding of the area — an old neighborhood where families have lived for decades and oak trees stand alongside dozens of single-family homes — is in full swing, life has yet to return to normal.
“It was severe,” Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said. “As you’re going along the feeder road, you can see as you dip down into the neighborhood that the streets are quite a bit lower there. It was really hard hit.”
Houses that had to be completely gutted after the storm are still being rebuilt, and while the large piles of debris that once littered curbsides have disappeared — mostly — sounds of men cutting and hammering drywall linger. People are busy rebuilding their lives here, and now that the crews of contractors that initially followed Harvey into South Texas have gone home, it’s up to locals to get it done.
“It’s one thing to clean all the destroyed stuff out of the house, but the stuff that survived — or could survive with a little work — is trickier,” said Keith Boydston, who lives in the neighborhood with his wife, Lori. “The real rub comes during the rebuild. Getting it done, sure, but also paying for it and finding people to help.”
Boydston, rubbing his shoulders after hours of painting walls that morning, said that immediately after the hurricane it wasn’t too difficult to come across a contractor.
“We had people coming in from out of state,” he said.
But now that a year has passed, the remaining work is typically inherited by friends and relatives. He could only wait so long, he said, and local work crews have their hands full.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve been neglected, necessarily,” said Cindy Page, Boydston’s sister-in-law who has been helping her parents rebuild their house next door. “We’re just not a priority in people’s minds anymore.”
“We’re not Harris County,” Mike Page, Cindy’s husband, added.
Tom Tyler, who lives down the road from Boydston, is still rebuilding his home, too. During the hurricane, floodwater rose more than 3 feet into his living room, which a year later had been stripped completely bare except for a pile of tools and construction materials he uses as a desk. He’s living in a trailer outside his home, where he has an outdoor camp shower set up as well.
“There were cars floating down the street as fast as sailboats,” Tyler said, referring to his experience in the first hours of flooding after Harvey. “It got messy.”
In Tyler’s experience, as with Boydston and Page’s, it is mostly through the support of local groups, friends and neighbors that work in Bayou Chantilly has gotten done. It started with members of the Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department, patrolling the flooded streets in boats at 4 a.m., saving the stranded. In the days, weeks and months that followed, faith-based groups like Eight Days of Hope and others pitched in to help clear out the ruined homes.
“For me it was a NASA flight crew,” Tyler said. “A flight director from JSC and his crew, they came in and helped me demolish walls and strip down everything. I thought I would be doing everything myself.”
