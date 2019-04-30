GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department has identified at least one person believed to be involved in the April 19 shooting death of 23-year-old Vincent Baugh.
That person is in custody, police said on Tuesday.
Citing the ongoing investigation and fears that naming a suspect would endanger the investigation before charges are filed, or before other people are arrested, police on Tuesday declined to name the person or divulge other details about the investigation.
“The homicide is still being actively investigated, and we hope to file charges in the near future,” said Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock. “Sharing the name of the person of interest at this time could hinder inquiry.”
Hancock also declined to say when and where the person was arrested, or whether the person was eligible to be released on bond.
Part of the reasons for the secrecy was detective’s desire to find other people that might have been involved in the shooting, Hancock said.
“We believe we are very close to apprehending the others,” Hancock said. “We believe we can make some arrests in the homicide.”
Baugh, a Galveston resident, was shot in the chest at an apartment complex on Heards Lane at about 9:30 p.m. April 19.
Police have not said why he was at the apartment complex — public records do not list it as his home address — or what they know about the events that led up to the shooting.
A second man was found shot in the leg at the same apartment complex. He was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. Police did not release that man’s name at the time of the shooting.
The shooting is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.