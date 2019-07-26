GALVESTON
New City Marshal Cecil Stroud took his oath of office Thursday in a ceremony at City Hall, 823 25th St.
The city announced Stroud’s new position in the marshal’s office, which oversees city code enforcement, late last month, after previous city marshal Michael Gray left at the beginning of June.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough was glad that Stroud was continuing to work with the city after retiring from Galveston Police Department, he said.
Stroud has had 30 years of law enforcement experience and spent the past 10 years working on taxi and wrecker regulations and managing fleet and equipment for the police department, the city said in a previous statement.
More water for the West End
The Galveston City Council agreed Thursday to spend $224,690 on one of the first steps in a massive project to construct a 24-inch water line from the 59th Street Pump Station to the Airport Pump Station.
The entire project, which will provide backup water capacity to West End residents, will ultimately cost about $20.1 million, according to city records.
This contract will ensure the testing of materials for the next three years, according to project documents.
This project is a major component of the city’s 2020 to 2024 capital improvement plan.
Mapping the system
The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to spend up to $3.6 million for a contractor to map, assess and, in some cases, replace the valves in the island’s water distribution system.
The city system has more than 7,000 valves, which regulate system flow and pressure, and aid in blocking water during utility repairs.
But it’s common for these valves to be idle for years, leaving them susceptible to corrosion, according to city reports.
The mapping program aims to identify the 6- and 8-inch valves in the island system and replace those that are damaged, according to city reports.
The project will take about a year.
Time to hit the road
The German company FlixBus proposed a stop in Galveston that would shuttle travelers to Houston and Dallas for as little as $4.99 one-way.
The bus company, which began expanding in the United States in 2018, proposed a stop at 25th Street near the Island Transit Transfer Terminal, 2418 Strand.
The service wouldn’t cost the city anything, but would require coordination for use of the city right of way during loading and unloading processes.
The bus service already offers transfer from Houston to Austin, Dallas and New Orleans.
