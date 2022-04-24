Pickleball is growing in popularity. Last week, League City, aware of the high demand for pickleball courts in the area, has started looking at opportunities for growth.
One plan calls for pickleball courts at the city’s developing Bay Colony Park, an estimated $38 million sports park that was announced in late 2020. Plans for the park remain in development.
