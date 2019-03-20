HOUSTON
Federal and state officers arrested 43 people in the morning hours Wednesday in connection to a vast, multi-state, multi-nation drug trafficking ring that first caught the attention of investigators working in a Galveston County office, federal prosecutors said.
While the majority of those arrested Wednesday were residing in the Houston area, officers also raided what they allege were stash houses where drugs and money were stored in Santa Fe, Dickinson and League City, among others, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick told The Daily News.
“This operation is the result of countless hours of hard work by officers and agents from many different agencies,” Patrick said.
The 31-month investigation, dubbed “Operation Wrecking Ball,” began in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration office in Galveston County as part of an investigation into Mexican resident Carlos Alberto Guajardo, also known as Veijon and Chato, who has ties to the Gulf Cartel, said Will Glaspy, the special agent in charge with the administration.
Guajardo is accused of supplying drugs for six different criminal cells in the Houston and Galveston areas that were delivering more than 100 kilograms of cocaine a month throughout the country, including to Atlanta, New York and Miami, among others.
Four of those cells were composed of Dominican nationals, an unusual development, federal officials said Wednesday.
Agents on Wednesday arrested 43 people out of a total of 56 indicted, many of them in Houston, with a few as far away as New Jersey and Florida, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Four other people indicted were already in federal custody, Dodge said.
The person arrested living closest to Galveston County was a Camilo Antonio Caridad, 57, of Webster, who is indicted on one count of conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to deliver 7 kilograms of cocaine, Dodge said.
Both of those counts carry potential penalties of 10 years to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million, Dodge said.
Agents found between $1 million and $3 million during the raid Wednesday morning, Glaspy said.
The investigation was underway between Feb. 1, 2016 and April 19, 2018. It uncovered an operation in which drugs were smuggled into the United States from Colombia and Mexico, federal authorities allege.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale attended Wednesday’s news conference and received praise from federal prosecutors because one officer with the department was assigned to the administration team investigating the drug ring.
Patrick on Wednesday praised all Galveston County area law enforcement officers for their help in the investigation and said that the case would be prosecuted in the Galveston federal courthouse, although initial appearances would be in Houston in the next few days because of the great number of defendants.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office also assisted federal investigators in the operation, officials said.
Sheriff Henry Trochesset on Wednesday referred all questions about the investigation and its presence in Galveston County to federal prosecutors, saying he didn’t want to undermine the operation.
A federal grand jury returned an initial 43-count indictment in the case in November, but it was unsealed only Wednesday before the raids happened, officials said. It alleges the people indicted “engaged in a variety of cocaine and heroin transactions,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Of all those named in the indictments, nine are still fugitives and are sought under federal arrest warrants, including Guajardo, Glaspy said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Galveston Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Houston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, authorities said.
Patrick also announced a renewed federal focus in Galveston County, starting with assigning a full-time prosecutor to the federal courthouse in Galveston.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Cusick is the first full-time federal prosecutor based in Galveston in many years, Patrick said.
Cusick has been assigned to the drug trafficking case, Dodge said.
