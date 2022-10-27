GALVESTON
After serving in many conflicts and serving aboard and commanding numerous warships, a high-ranking military officer has thrown her support behind preservation of Battleship Texas, a historic dreadnought undergoing repairs in Galveston.
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture visited the island Thursday, touring the Battleship Texas, the Galveston Naval Museum and Texas A&M University at Galveston. She also met with Mayor Craig Brown and Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson.
“It was so exciting to see a vessel from World War I being maintained and preserved,” Couture said. “It is important to remember our history and heritage and those who protected the freedom of the seas.”
The 110-year-old battleship in August was moved from its previous home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston.
The Battleship Texas for the next year will undergo a major $35 million hull restoration at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair on Pelican Island.
The ultimate fate of the beloved ship still is unclear, however. Discussions are underway about housing the ship permanently in Galveston. But other places also are vying to be the battleship’s next home.
Couture’s visit coincides with Houston Navy Week, an event that began in 2016 and brings together from 50 to 75 sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Houston.
“Our main purpose of visiting for Houston Navy Week is to educate about the Navy in an area that is maritime, but without a major naval presence,” Couture said. “Galveston has always been an important strategic location for our nation to protect vessels on the water.”
Couture began her career in the Navy while attending George Washington University and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, when she commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Program.
Couture went on to earn her master’s degree in International Studies from Old Dominion University, before completing her Joint Professional Military Education as a student of the U.S. Naval War College and the Joint Forces Staff College.
“The purpose of the Naval War College is to bring together naval officers from around the world to build a network and develop professionally and study national security,” Couture said.
After college, Couture would serve on the USS Wasp from 1995 to 1996, the USS Saipan from 1997 to 1999, the USS Elrod from 2004 to 2006, the USS Leyte Gulf from 2006 to 2008 and the USS Porter from 2008 to 2010.
She commanded the guided-missile frigate USS Kauffman and Destroyer Squadron 28, made up of four Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers, according to the Navy.
Couture deployed in support of Operations Joint Endeavor, Active Endeavor for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the Mediterranean, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve.
“My travels have taken me all over, but I started in the Atlantic, served in the Arctic, and was primarily based in the Persian Gulf during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars,” Couture said.
Couture has served as a federal executive fellow at the Center of Naval Personnel, with her most recent assignment serving as director for the Commander’s Action Group, for commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.
“It was a lifelong dream to be in the military and move up the ranks,” Couture said. “To be able to work while doing something important and serving your country is very important to me.”
Part of Couture’s visit for Houston Navy Week is to encourage Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education and spark and interest in the Navy in the next generation.
“Different perspectives, whether that be race or gender, make us stronger,” Couture said. “I hope to show that if you study hard, specifically in math and science, you can achieve anything.”
