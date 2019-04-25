LEAGUE CITY
An oil derrick rises next to a new subdivision. Residents claim they’re dodging stray bullets from a nearby gun range. And debate emerges over a property tax cap on local municipalities. While the details of these seemingly disparate events might differ, the inner workings are much the same.
Each of these recent controversies in League City all point to the same issue, a growing list of areas local governments dare not tread because of new state laws. But League City isn’t alone in facing more and more state legislation that seeks to limit the regulatory power of local governments, experts said.
“Definitely, municipalities across the state are finding their local autonomy subverted by state control,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston. “That’s definitely been a phenomenon of the past couple of legislative sessions.”
Local leaders were all in agreement — state law increasingly limits their ability to respond to specific issues — but solutions are much more complicated than they might appear, they said.
“It’s case by case,” Councilman Andy Mann said. “Goes to the dynamism of the system.”
Mann is a resident of the Magnolia Creek subdivision, where a large oil drilling rig rose in March, highlighting how little control local authorities have over the placement and operation of oil and gas rigs in a state with petroleum in its blood.
‘PEOPLE ARE SCARED TO DEATH’
While residents have cooled of late in their criticism of the rig — which they say should complete it’s drilling and be gone soon — several members of the city council said they were limited in their ability to respond because of state law.
“With the drilling rig, it drove me nuts chasing down members of the railroad commission trying to understand what HB 40 meant to us, and I couldn’t get a straight answer,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “It appears to me that before the state arbitrarily comes down on local governments, maybe it should look at its own processes.”
House Bill 40 is a 2015 law shifting almost complete jurisdiction of oil and gas operations to the state, but provides cities a few exceptions.
But the drilling rig isn’t the only local instance exposing the divide between local autonomy and state regulation — many of the community’s recent controversies echo the same thing.
Take, for instance, residents of Hidden Lakes demanding action from local leaders over what they say are stray bullets hitting their homes from the nearby Clear Creek Gun Range.
“What are we going to do when someone dies and we haven’t done anything about this?” a resident asked at a January meeting with city officials.
But city officials have said they share residents’ concern and are trying to help, but are relatively limited in their ability to regulate the gun range.
“The fact is, people are scared to death, but the state is exercising control over that,” Hallisey said.
Essentially, the city is hamstrung because of Chapter 229 of the Texas Local Government Code, which prevents municipalities from adopting regulations related to discharging firearms at a sports shooting range, City Attorney Nghiem Doan has said.
‘UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES’
“I love the guys in the legislature,” Hallisey said. “But they don’t come out of local government, by and large. We know we are the first to hear about a problem and be leaned on for solutions.”
State legislators are just responding to resident concern, in many instances, but they’re often looking for the easiest and quickest way of solving a problem, which isn’t always the best way, Hallisey said.
“There are often unintended consequences,” he said.
Another area League City leaders pointed to as a possible differing point between state legislators is in the ongoing debate about a possible property tax cap.
“We have not previously been restrained, but this current proposed legislation has brought on some fury,” Councilman Larry Millican said.
Senate Bill 2, which passed the Texas Senate in an 18-12 vote Monday, April 15, would cap property tax revenue growth at 3.5 percent per year for cities and special taxing districts without an election. That would be a sharp reduction from the current cap of 8 percent.
‘HOW DO YOU GET MORE LOCAL?’
“The ultimate form of local control is the individual voter, citizen and taxpayer,” state Rep. Mayes Middleton said. “The state created local political subdivisions and they — like all levels of government — must be vigilant to protect individuals’ liberties and rights from government overreach, while also providing public safety.”
Echoing Middleton’s sentiments, several local leaders actually supported the property tax cap.
“How do you get more local than the voters?” Galveston County Tax Assessor Cheryl Johnson said.
But Hallisey and Millican, among others, argue the state should first consider other options before again limiting local municipalities.
“It’s just a never ending ridiculous cycle of not being practical,” Hallisey said. “It’s not about taxation, but about doing what people want and reasonably cannot do themselves. We don’t want to be intrusive, but just provide the services people have come to expect.”
GROWING DIVIDE
The state might have a different situation in front of it if League City were spending money lavishly, Millican said.
“If we were throwing lavish events and parades, people would have our ass,” Millican said. “If we were spending hundreds of thousands on parks that were sitting around underutilized, we wouldn’t get re-elected.”
At the end of the day, there’s just that growing divide between state regulation and the effect on local municipalities, Rottinghaus said. But voters might finally be starting to notice.
“It may change the composition of who voters are sending to Austin,” he said. “You saw that to some degree in the last election, a lot of members who had firm views of the state maintaining its position did not get re-elected. There’s a lot happening politically as voters are realizing the problem isn’t local, but in Austin.”
