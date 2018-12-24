The 2019 Galveston Reads book choice is "No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine," by Dr. Rachel Pearson.
Galveston Reads, which is a volunteer-driven "One Community, One Book" program under the organizational umbrella of Rosenberg Library, is in its 16th year.
Pearson, who wrote the book in the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, also will participate in a talk and book signing at 7 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
For a complete itinerary of events, visit www.galvestonreads.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140 or 115.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.