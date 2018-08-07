GALVESTON
Five Galveston firefighters are flying out this morning to assist in fighting wildfires raging across northern California.
The firefighters were scheduled to depart from Hobby Airport, fire Chief Mike Wisko said. A Galveston firetruck has already been loaded onto a hauler and was en route to California, Wisko said.
In all, about 90 Texans from around the state will go on a two-week mission in California where more than a dozen wildfires are blazing, officials said.
Galveston firefighters Bryan Lee, Chris Anderson, John Shauck, Jeremy Dixon and Brad Magness agreed to go, Wisko said.
Lone Star State officials have been organizing the trip since Friday after emergency managers in California put out a call for help. California was going to reimburse Texas for all costs, he said.
More than 14,000 firefighters from around the globe were fighting the wildfires, California state officials have said. The Carr fire in Shasta County, the largest of the wildfires, had killed at least six people and scorched more than 1,500 structures.
— Marissa Barnett
