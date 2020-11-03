The city of Galveston’s utility billing department and the Xfinity Comcast Service Center, both at city hall, 823 25th St., will reopen this week to the public with health and safety precautions in place, said Marissa Barnett, public information officer for the city.
In-person meetings with other departments, such as Development Services, will continue by appointment, as will certain utility billing services, including setting up an account. The city of Galveston also has options for conducting city services online or by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.