The city of Galveston’s utility billing department and the Xfinity Comcast Service Center, both at city hall, 823 25th St., will reopen this week to the public with health and safety precautions in place, said Marissa Barnett, public information officer for the city.

In-person meetings with other departments, such as Development Services, will continue by appointment, as will certain utility billing services, including setting up an account. The city of Galveston also has options for conducting city services online or by phone.

