GALVESTON
Contract negotiations for the development of a $100 million Royal Caribbean cruise ship terminal will be the subject of a private meeting Thursday between the city and the Port of Galveston during which elected officials mean to ensure the island doesn’t walk away empty-handed in any resulting agreement.
Some elected officials plan to demand direct financial compensation for use of public land that will lure thousands more cruise passengers to the island, putting more strain on resources and generating more traffic — all while some residents are increasingly fed up with what they perceive as priority treatment for tourists.
Top port leaders and the city council will meet in executive session to discuss financial terms of the transaction between the port and Royal Caribbean, which wants to build the terminal at Pier 10 on publicly owned land. The port plans to update the city council about the highly anticipated project that has raised questions about how much public money is at stake to build what would be the island’s third cruise ship terminal.
The point of the executive session is to make the city’s position and expectations for the cruise terminal clear, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said Tuesday. The city council, citing state law that allows governing bodies to talk about economic development negotiations behind closed doors, doesn’t plan public discussion about the negotiations in either the council’s workshop or its regular meeting.
“To me, that’s the reason for the meeting,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “There’s a couple of points in the negotiations that we want to make sure the port is aware of city’s position, because ultimately they’re going to have to come to the city for approval.”
Those points include the city’s positions on whether the city would get any tax payments from the construction of a new terminal — what Yarbrough called a “direct return” on the project.
The Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean International have been negotiating a contract to build a new cruise terminal at Pier 10 for the past eight months. For most of that time, the talking points and financial terms mostly have been between port staff and the Miami-based company.
As those negotiating parties near finalizing a draft agreement, the city council will get the chance to let port leaders know about their positions on the transaction.
The council on Thursday is expected to be joined in the executive session by Port Director Rodger Rees, Wharves Board of Trustees Chairman Ted O’Rourke and port attorney Tony Brown.
Rees and O’Rourke did not set out to organize the meeting and were invited by the city council to attend the meeting, they said.
O’Rourke didn’t know what the exact point of the executive session was, he said.
“I just know they wanted to discuss what the port’s wanting to do with them as far cooperating as far as some kind of compensation from the port,” O’Rourke said.
The arrangement to have outside parties in the executive session was “not typical,” but is allowed under state law because the port and city are now negotiating partners in the terminal deal, Galveston City Attorney Don Glywasky said.
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows economic development negotiations in closed sessions. The secrecy is allowed because it helps the city maintain its bargaining positions, Glywasky said.
“I think they should have an opportunity to hear about it and think about it in an executive session in such a way that it will not chill the negotiations,” Glywasky said. “This is all about preserving your bargaining position when you’re going to negotiate a contract.”
Regardless of what’s said in the executive session, talk of compensation has caused some divisions between port and city leaders.
Last month, the city council briefly discussed calling for a charter election that would ask voters to decide whether the port should increase its annual payments to the city.
The council decided not to call for a charter election, after some council members said they were concerned about how hastily the proposal had been placed on their agenda. Yarbrough was the only member of the council to speak in favor of the charter proposal.
The charter proposal also drew objections from wharves board trustees, who said they didn’t support the election proposal and believed it was an effort by Yarbrough to try to strong-arm the port into working more closely with the city on the cruise terminal deal.
Before that, Yarbrough made public statements to The Daily News that the port or Royal Caribbean should be required to pay property taxes or an equivalent type of payment to the city, based on value of the planned improvements to Pier 10.
The port is a public entity and a utility of the city, and doesn’t generally pay property taxes to the city. The port’s operations are funded by the revenues it generates.
It’s not clear whether port leaders, city leaders and the cruise company are in agreement about how much those payments will be.
“I feel that we need to first see what’s going to pan out from the Royal Caribbean deal before we talk about doing any compensation from the city,” O’Rourke said.
Yarbrough and Glywasky both said they expected a public draft of the port’s contract with Royal Caribbean to be revealed in late September or early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.