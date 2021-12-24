Like Santa with a sleigh full of toys pulled by a team of reindeer, more than a dozen motorcycle riders Friday led the G-County Hope Foundation’s truck full of toys to the Sanders/Vincent Community Center in Texas City for the organization’s eighth annual toy drive giveaway.
About 300 children in Galveston, Texas City and Hitchcock got toys and treats during the nonprofit’s annual event. The Hard Riders Motorcycle Club Galveston Chapter also gave out about 30 new bicycles.
