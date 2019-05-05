People Sunday gathered at the Old Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., for the annual Galveston Island Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 151 honored Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez, who died in January, during the event for his community activism.
— Jennifer Reynolds
