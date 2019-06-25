Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or charges in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of June 21 in the 5800 block of Herbert Lane in Texas City.
Richard Anthony Stearns, 39, died over the weekend, according to the medical examiners’ office for Harris County.
Stearns was one of two men shot in the Herbert Lane area on Friday. The other shooting victim, whose name has not been released, is 25 and was not injured as severely as Stearns, although his condition was unknown, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, a police spokesman.
Stearns was found lying in the 800 block of South Bell Drive after apparently running from the scene of the shooting, police said.
The other man ran as far as the Citgo convenience store on FM 1765 before collapsing, police said.
Both men were treated at Clear Lake Regional Hospital.
Detectives are seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed the incident or might have information about the case.
Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Texas City Police detectives at 409-643-5834 or 409-643-5838.
