GALVESTON
Despite local efforts to increase tourism during the winter months, hotel occupancy numbers were down at the end of the 2018 tourist season, which some are blaming on poor weather.
From September to November, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees collected $3.55 million in hotel occupancy taxes, 3.4 percent less than the $3.68 million collected during the same period in 2017, according to park board records.
The park board collects nine of the 15 pennies charged per dollar as part of the hotel occupancy tax and redistributes the money to various park board and city funds.
The decline comes after a steady climb in hotel occupancy rates for the past few years. From 2016 to 2017, collections increased by 13.9 percent and from 2015 to 2016, collections increased by 10 percent over the same three-month period the years before, according to park board records.
“We do believe that weather did impact the fall season,” park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
Some of the slide also was caused by inflated hotel occupancy numbers in 2017, when people displaced by Hurricane Harvey stayed in hotel rooms that would otherwise have been empty, Fortin said.
Hurricane Harvey caused flooding that forced many mainland families out of their homes during late August and early September 2017.
“Even with the inflated collections from Harvey in 2017, when comparing September through November year over year, we are currently only down 3 percent in collections,” Fortin said.
Popular tourist attraction Moody Gardens also noticed an early winter slump, spokeswoman Jerri Hamachek said.
“We noticed in November that things were slower than in the November prior, but then we saw an uptick in December,” Hamachek said. “I’m not real sure why.”
It’s likely the weather drove some people away, but Moody Gardens still needs to do some analysis to see how it will react for next year’s planning, Hamachek said.
The park board hasn’t finished processing final hotel counts for December, but the numbers do appear to be down over last year’s, Fortin said. Overall, the collections are trending upwards over the long-term, she said.
Three days in the 2018 fall and winter season set precipitation records, according to National Weather Service data. Sept. 29 broke a record with 2.12 inches, Oct. 24 set a record with 4.9 inches and Dec. 7 set a record with 2.03 inches.
September also set a record as the second wettest in history with 24.32 inches of rain, beaten only by the 1885 record of 26.01 inches in the month. In September of 2017, there was only 0.32 inches of rain, according to weather service data.
It’s a trend that also has an effect on the downtown, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“A lot of people come here because it’s the beach and that’s the vibe,” Click said.
Even during the winter, when people may not be swimming, they associate Galveston with outdoor activities, Click said.
Sometimes, poor weather can actually benefit downtown businesses as people look for indoor activities, he said.
However, weather doesn’t always discourage every tourist, said Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties.
People who book vacation rentals tend to be more comfortable staying in than people who book a hotel room, she said.
“They’re booking further in advance and weather doesn’t deter them because they have a whole house,” Reiswerg said.
Galveston also has to pay attention to regional weather, since so many island tourists come from the Houston region, Click said.
“If it’s raining in Houston, it may not be raining here, but still people don’t come,” Click said.
This is only the second time since 2010 that hotel collections have decreased from one year to the next during the September to November period, according to park board records.
The last time came in 2015, when the $2.94 million collected was 4.1 percent less than the $3.06 million collected in 2014 from September to November, according to records.
