DICKINSON
As plans move forward for the Gulf Coast Public Market, Dickinson’s scaled-down answer to Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market, the city’s economic development arm is looking to members of its community advisory board for help with project details.
The market, which has been a couple of years in the works, is poised to shift to a more tangible phase of development in the coming months, officials said. For example, this week the Dickinson Economic Development Corp. will divide its community advisory board — a volunteer group tasked with providing local expertise — into sub-committees that will help board members direct parts of the project.
Also, the Economic Development Corp. has developed a new business pamphlet it will use in attempt to attract local businesses to open up shop in the new market, which is envisioned for a site off state Highway 3.
“We’re seeing a lot of progress,” said Jodi Montemayor, project manager for the Dickinson Economic Development Corp. “After this, the next step is to show the completed designs to the city council and make sure they’re on board with everything we’ve come up.”
The advisory board, which is made up of dozens of community members, will be separated into six different planning groups at the corporation’s Thursday meeting, Montemayor said. The groups include art and design; fundraising; publicity and marketing; operations and management; and governance.
“This is where the process gets more hands-on,” Montemayor said.
Jennifer Lawrence, an engineer in Dickinson, will help weigh in on the market’s art and design elements, she said. The market should offer visitors the opportunity to check out local businesses and products they wouldn’t be able to find elsewhere, she said.
“Picture a place where there are jewelry makers, someone who can make soaps, local restaurants, potentially some amphitheater spaces — a place that people can come for live music and dinner, but, while they’re there, they can also pick some things up,” she said. “It’s a place that will give people a sense of community.”
And although the designs for the 40,000-square-foot facility are “mostly finalized” as far as physical space goes, there’s room for community input within those plans, Montemayor said.
“We’ll submit the suggestions and ideas to the architect so they can work on incorporating what gets recommended,” she said.
More than half of the $12 million project is being funded by the corporation, which receives about $1.5 million a year from a portion of the city’s sales tax revenue. The rest will come from grants and fundraising, Montemayor said.
As for the business pamphlet, the Economic Development Corp. is aiming to fill the spaces for three restaurants, five stores, 25 stalls for smaller businesses and also 18 temporary spaces. The pamphlet will help lay out what the city is looking for in its tenants.
Although the development corporation hasn’t signed on any businesses or vendors to fill those spaces yet, that’s one of the next steps in the process after the business pamphlet gets approved, Montemayor said.
“We’ve visited a few stores and talked about what we’re looking for with owners,” she said. “We’re making sure everything is organized and ready to go. We want to help our economy back to life with a place for these local businesses to set up shop.”
