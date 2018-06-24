A Hitchcock woman is on a mission to get a ditch near her home dug deeper.
“For months, well over a year, I’ve been trying to get my front ditch dug,” said Dana Winston, a Hitchcock resident. “When it rains, the area floods really, really badly.”
Winston’s home in the 7000 block of Phelps Street flooded during Hurricane Harvey, and she has lobbied city officials, going even so far as to speak at a commissioner meeting, all to no avail, she said.
“I left messages with the mayor and with her secretary, but she hasn’t called me back,” Winston said. “One time, she did get back and said the city is having financial issues.”
Her home has a drainage ditch in front of it, but the ground around it is not as deep as some of the neighboring houses, Winston said.
But other neighbors have managed to get their ditches dug in the time since Winston has pursued the issue with the city, she said.
“It always floods over there,” said Monique McNeal, another Phelps Street resident. “I know she’s contacted the city several times, but they say they don’t do it. But I do see they’ve dug several others. I don’t know why they won’t do hers.”
Mayor Dorothy Childress did not respond to requests by phone and email for comment by deadline Friday.
“I know she went to council, but the problem is Hitchcock is broke,” said Sam Collins, a Hitchcock resident. “I understand people want things done and feel they aren’t getting done. But there’s no money.”
Hitchcock finds itself in a precarious economic position after sales tax revenue declined substantially and city officials were, at the same time, drawing out of fund balance, two consultants said in February.
City officials learned about the issues shortly after Hurricane Harvey struck the region, causing flooding in the community of about 7,800.
Commissioners in March approved $860,000 in operating cost cuts as a means to stem the financial bleeding, but city officials since then have said that more measures might be necessary.
Those cuts could include a reduction to city services, but city officials haven’t specified what those might entail.
Childress, upon taking office in November 2017, also instituted a hiring freeze and halted capital projects.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in fund balance, but that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year, according to records.
The city in 2015 received about $2.38 million in sales tax revenue from the state comptroller’s office, records show. That number declined to $1.53 million in 2016 and down to $1.19 million in 2017, records show. That was about a 50 percent decline in two years.
To pass a balanced 2018 budget, city officials planned to cover about $690,000 in operating expenses with fund balance money but had only $399,000 remaining, records show.
Despite the financial malaise, Winston said she isn’t pleased with how the city has responded to her issue.
“It’s not a costly thing,” Winston said. “I don’t understand the major issue, other than not wanting to do it. She’s done it in other areas. It’s just that she’s not going to do it here.”
