LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County’s biggest city could soon be home to a massive $450 million commercial development, including four hotels, a convention center for a hockey team and a baseball team, restaurants and shops, among other businesses.
The League City council voted 6-0 Tuesday, with councilmen Dan Becker and Keith Gross absent, to approve a predevelopment agreement with Epicenter of League City LLC for the project.
“It is exciting,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said of the development. “If everything goes the way we hope it will go, we’ll be in good shape and be able to start generating additional revenues for the city.”
Tuesday’s predevelopment agreement comes about two months after city staff first broached the idea of moving the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, which sits on about 56 acres alongside Interstate 45, to make way for the development.
Such a development has long been rumored for League City.
“We’re at a crucial point where we’re talking about $230 million in projects, but we also need new ballparks,” Councilman Nick Long said. “This kills two birds with one stone, so to speak. There’s no way we could pay for $35 million in new fields without this.”
As part of the agreement, the developer would fund the design and construction of a new sportsplex for the city on the growing western side of town on about a 100-acre site near the Bay Colony subdivision.
The new sportsplex would replace the current Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, which sits on prime real estate along Interstate 45 that would one day house the new development.
The Chester L. Davis Sportsplex is near the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 in League City.
Builders couldn’t begin construction on the new development until the new sportsplex is constructed, city officials said.
The developer would fund the cost of construction for both the new sportsplex and the project along Interstate 45, but the city would help provide some benefits via House Bill 2445, city officials said.
The Texas Legislature approved House Bill 2445, which will allow League City to pledge the state’s portion of the hotel occupancy tax to help fund certain tourism-related improvements, such as a convention center, entertainment-related convention center facilities or hotel infrastructure. The bill went to the governor May 30, 2017, and was approved without his signature June 15, 2017.
League City officials have been working to secure a convention center and related businesses for more than a year, city officials said.
Hallisey in March, for instance, teased the idea of League City as an entertainment center without sharing details and praised legislators for passing bills that would help the city build a convention center.
Tuesday’s agreement is just the first in several steps before any actual construction begins, Councilman Hank Dugie said.
Now that the city has reached a predevelopment agreement, staff will work with the developer over the next several months toward a development agreement to be finalized perhaps by the end of January, officials said.
Once a final development agreement is signed, construction could begin as soon as 30 days later, officials said.
