GALVESTON
The race is on.
And it appears that Galveston’s 2020 mayoral race is going to be a marathon, not a sprint.
Galveston District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, a three-term incumbent, planned Wednesday to announce he’s running to be Galveston’s mayor in the May 2020 election.
Brown’s announcement comes on the heels of former Mayor Roger “Bo” Quiroga announcing that he too would run for mayor.
Together, the announcements represent an unusually early start to the 2020 local campaign season — and could portend a crowded ballot.
Quiroga’s April 10 announcement that he was running for mayor caused Brown to move up the timing of his own declaration, he said.
Brown, who also is a former chairman of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, said he started getting phone calls from supporters about his intentions soon after Quiroga went public.
“There seems to be quite an interest in the mayoral race,” Brown said.
Brown planned to send a campaign announcement to his supporters on Wednesday. He’s framing his campaign partly on continuing the work started during his time on the council.
“In many areas of the city, we’re seeing things get so much better,” Brown said. “Sometimes the hardest part is managing success.”
That there will be multiple people running to be Galveston’s next mayor is no surprise. With incumbent Mayor Jim Yarbrough term-limited after six years in office, the city is assured to have a new mayor come next year.
What is surprising is that two candidates are now openly running for the office more a year before ballots will be cast in the race.
In the world of island politics, a year-long open campaign season is rare, and hasn’t been seen in recent history.
When Yarbrough first ran for the mayor’s office in 2014, he declared his intentions in October. His two main opponents for the seat were Councilman Don Mafrige and Councilwoman Elizabeth Beeton, declared in December 2013 and February 2014, respectively.
Yarbrough said Tuesday he didn’t anticipate that a long campaign, with an already-announced mayoral candidate at the table, would affect the council’s agenda.
“That’s kind of my job to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Yarbrough said.
Quiroga was plain about his reasoning for declaring so early: money.
Naming a campaign treasurer allows him to start collecting donations, although so far, fundraising has been light. He said he’s received three donations in the first three weeks of his campaign.
But Quiroga said his past experience running for mayor taught him of the difficulties of running from behind. In 1998, his first mayoral campaign, he didn’t start running until the fall and had to catch up to the two candidates who had started well before him.
“When I ran the first time, I didn’t get into the race until September 1997,” he said. “They got in very early and they raised a lot of money. They probably out-raised me double or triple.”
Over the coming year, Quiroga anticipates spending as much as $100,000 on the mayoral race, he said. He’s already finalizing a lease on a Broadway campaign office, and said he has plans to start a “listening tour” to get a better idea of what islanders’ concerns are, he said.
Galveston’s mayor seat isn’t a paid position, and the mayor’s vote is equal to that of another city council member.
The position does have the ability to appoint some people to city boards and to place items unilaterally on the council’s agendas. Wielded skillfully, those powers can be used to influence the council’s plans during a two-year term.
There is plenty of time for more candidates to announce for the race. Quiroga acknowledged he’d heard rumors of other people contemplating runs, and wouldn’t be surprised by more announcements, he said.
The actual deadline to apply for a place on the election ballot isn’t until February 2020.
Until then, Quiroga and Brown will have to wait to see whether they’re setting the pace or left the gates too early.
