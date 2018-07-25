LEAGUE CITY
The League City council approved an almost $1.6 million road improvement project Tuesday, which will begin in September on streets near the city’s historic district, officials said.
It’s the third city asphalt rehabilitation project since officials started a reinvestment program in 2017, said Angie Steelman, the city’s director of budget and project management.
City officials have determined that streets should last about 50 years with maintenance, and the reinvestment program aims to resurface the streets on a 10-to-12-year cycle, said Jody Hooks, the city’s director of public works.
The council Tuesday approved a $1.4 million contract with Houston-based AAA Asphalt Paving to resurface the streets included in the third project and also approved an additional $144,600, so city officials can authorize some change orders without returning to the city council each time, officials said.
Workers with AAA Asphalt Paving will repave Mayhaw, Olive, Dallas and Peach streets and Virginia, Arkansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Perkins and Waco avenues, Steelman said.
The work will begin in September and continue through March, Steelman said.
The first three street rehabilitation packages have addressed streets in the historic district and Shellside areas of town, Steelman said.
The city’s tentative 2019 fiscal year budget sets aside about $2.18 million for street projects, records show.
