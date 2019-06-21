TEXAS CITY
Two local men, one 25 and one 39, were shot early Friday morning near the intersection of South Bell Drive and Herbert Lane, according to police.
Police received notification of shots fired in the area at about 1 a.m. and arrived to find one man lying in the 800 block of South Bell, near Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, where he had apparently collapsed while running toward FM 1765 from the scene of the shooting, according to a police account.
The second victim made it to a convenience store on FM 1765 before collapsing, police said.
“Each man had at least one gunshot wound," Cpl. Allen Bjerke, a police Department spokesman, said.
The man who collapsed in the street was in critical condition when an ambulance arrived, he said.
That man was taken to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City first, then airlifted to Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster.
The second man was transported by ambulance to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, according to police.
Both men were in surgery Friday and police did not have an update on their conditions, Bjerke said.
Witnesses at the convenience store reported hearing at least six shots, police said.
No suspects had been identified, but an investigation was underway, Bjerke said.
Anyone with information related to the crime should call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720 and ask for the Criminal Investigation Division.
Police were withholding the names of the victims until their medical conditions are confirmed, Bjerke said.
