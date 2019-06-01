GALVESTON
Tariff increases imposed by the federal government on Chinese goods and a retaliatory response by China has caused significant decreases in the amount of cargo shipped out of the Port of Galveston during the first four months of the year, waterfront managers said.
Now, with the Trump Administration threatening to impose even more tariffs on Mexico, port officials aren’t anticipating a reversal in cargo numbers anytime soon.
Through April 30, the port moved about 1.4 million tons of cargo compared with 1.7 million tons a year ago, a 15.4 percent decline.
Grain shipments took the biggest hit, decreasing to 274,183 tons in the first four months of the year, compared with 526,087 tons a year ago, marking a 49 percent decline, according to the port.
The port also has posted a 19 percent decrease in the amount of fertilizer cargo it handles, and a 8.6 percent decrease in the amount of liquid cargo shipments in that period.
Those decreases can largely be attributed to the effects of Chinese tariffs on American goods, port officials said.
“I think it’s safe to say that tariffs on farm commodities are certainly affected,” Port Director Rodger Rees said. “Most of the grain from here goes to China.”
Last year, President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, and later added another 10 percent tariff on another $200 billion on other Chinese products.
China, in retaliation, increased its tariffs on U.S. exports, including grains, and in some cases stopped importing U.S products altogether.
At the Port of Galveston, all grain shipments are handled by a single company, Archer Daniels Midland Co., which operates a grain elevator between Pier 30 and Pier 32
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the effect of the tariffs, but earnings reports and other corporate moves have signaled that the Fortune 500 company is feeling the trade war’s sting.
In April, Archer Daniels Midland reported that its quarterly profit had fallen 41 percent and that it was restructuring parts of its company.
The company’s net earning in the first quarter of 2019 fell to $233 million, according to Reuters. In 2018, its net earnings were $393 million.
Tariffs weren’t the only cause of ADM’s challenges. Cold weather and floods in the Midwest cut into grain supplies, and demand decreased in part because of a swine-killing virus that has killed so many animals that demand for grain has dropped.
Predicting when the grain market will stabilize is difficult because so much of the market disruption is being caused by politics, said Luis Ribera, a professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University.
“The risk to the market, the uncertainty, that could deter small ports to be used to export that grain,” Ribera said. A grain exporter, like ADM, might not want to spend money to get the grain to Galveston, if there’s nowhere to send the grain overseas.
Overall, struggles in grain shipping haven’t hurt the port’s bottom line. Through April, the port’s total income from operations was $14.9 million, ahead of both the $14.2 million in income booked during the same period last year, and the $14 million it had projected in its annual budget.
The port’s revenue’s from rail charges, which are greatly tied to grain and fertilizer shipping activities, were $257,923 though April, down about 18 percent from $314,878 during the same time in 2018.
The port had anticipated a decrease in rail revenue, however. The budget had only anticipated $195,174 from rail revenues through April.
Of the port’s tenants, Archer Daniels Midland generates the third most revenue, after only Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. The company generated about $1.7 million in revenue for the port in 2018, according to annual report released in March. That represented about 4 percent of the port’s $43.5 million in operating revenues last year.
It remains to be seen how the revenues will look in the future. The past week has not had a calming influence on the outlook for grain exports.
On Wednesday, the White House announced it planned to levy a 5 percent tariff on imports of all goods from Mexico.
The Mexican government had not yet responded to Trump’s threat, or announced counter-tariffs on U.S. exports, though some experts expect that if the president follows through, Mexico will increase its tariffs on U.S. exports, including grain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.