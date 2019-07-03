GALVESTON
Vacation rentals that aren’t registered with the city could be depriving Galveston of hotel tax money, but while previous estimates put the number of unregistered short-term-rental units at 700, officials now say they have begun to doubt the number is that high.
About 2,700 vacation rentals are registered with the city of Galveston. The operators, along with hotel and motel operators, are required to collect a tax of 15 cents on every dollar they charge for a room or rental unit and to turn that tax money over to the city, according to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which promotes island tourism and manages short-term rental operators.
Park board officials had estimated the number of unregistered vacation rentals at about 700 units, but more recently said they’re not sure that’s an accurate number, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“Newly created third-party vendors looking to track short-term rentals, have stated that if we signed up to utilize their service, they could find up to 700 unregistered properties,” Fortin said. “But the park board is dubious of this number.”
The park board works to identify rentals that don’t pay hotel taxes, but doesn’t have a good estimate of how many unregistered vacation rentals are on the island, Fortin said.
Last year, room revenues on the island generated $183.3 million, and rentals listed with AirBnB, an international vacation rental company, generated $16.3 million, according to data from Source Strategies Inc, a firm that analyzes hotel and lodging data across Texas. AirBnB is one among several companies that broker short-term rentals.
The park board in 2018 collected $31 million in hotel occupancy tax for redistribution locally and to the state, according to park board records.
Ensuring all of the hotel tax is collected is the main reason vacation rentals need to register, said Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston.
“That’s number one,” Branum said.
But if the city isn’t aware of a short-term rental, it also can’t monitor things like noise or how many cars are parked in a driveway, she said.
Registering is important both for the residents and the short-term-rental owners, said Winter Bush, manager of iTrip Vacations in Galveston.
Vacation rental owners do have a responsibility to collect the hotel tax, Bush said.
“Because you’re registered with the city, we can all do our part in being viable members of the community,” Bush said.
But it’s a benefit for rental owners too, who can join the community of other vacation rentals when they register with the park board, Bush said.
Branum thinks there are fewer than 700 unregistered short-term rentals operating on the island, she said. A couple of hundred is more likely, she said.
The association isn’t a policing agency, but if it comes across an unregistered short-term-rental, it will report it to the park board, Branum said.
