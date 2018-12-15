The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday released its final 2018 academic accountability ratings, information that, for the most part, was received by individual schools and districts in a preliminary August report rating the overall performance of 1,200 school districts and charter schools and more than 8,700 individual campuses.
Under the agency’s system, schools and districts receive letter grades of A to F, accountability ratings based 70 percent on the better of student achievement scores or school progress scores and 30 percent based on performance in closing the achievement gap among student groups representing various races, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors.
In most of Galveston County this year, districts did not receive letter-grade ratings because of irregularities in the last school year caused by Hurricane Harvey. Numerical grades were assigned to all districts, however, alongside a classification of ‘Met Standard’ or ‘Improvement Required.’
Clear Creek Independent School District, part of which lies in Galveston County, and Friendswood Independent School District, covering the Galveston County portion of Friendswood, ranked highest among the county’s systems with overall performance scores of 92 and 95 respectively out of 100 possible points.
Galveston received 82 points, Texas City 73, Hitchcock 76, High Island 78 and Dickinson 79 for overall performance. Santa Fe ranked lowest among schools in the county with 63 points.
Santa Fe’s overall performance score was brought down by an F or 36 out of 100 points in the ‘closing the gap’ category.
Statewide, 12.8 percent of the 1,023 districts rated received A ratings with 29.7 percent receiving B’s and 20.6 percent receiving C’s.
Texas Education Code requires the commissioner of education to provide a process for districts and charters to challenge their accountability ratings, accounting for the reporting gap between August and December. The agency received 172 school district and campus-level appeals in 2018, compared to 66 in 2017.
The accountability ratings reflect much of what goes on in public school classrooms as they are compiled from standardized test scores for the most part.
The A-to-F grading system is not widely popular among administrators. Last year when the December report cards came out from the state, educators countywide said their release was redundant at best.
“The TEA report card brings together a variety of data points — all of which have already been provided to the school district and public,” Galveston Superintendent Kelli Moulton told the Daily News in 2017. Moulton went on to say that the announcement of the agency’s report card might lead the public to think the data is new, not data that has already been taken into consideration by teachers in classroom, individual schools and districts at large. Dickinson Superintendent Vicki Mims agreed with Moulton, calling the report card unnecessary.
This year, the Galveston County Schools Consortium opposed the A-F ratings in its statement of legislative priorities for the 2019 session of the Texas Legislature.
The Texas Association of School Administrators opposed the ratings as well in its legislative priorities statement, urging legislators to “advocate for the establishment of a comprehensive accountability system that looks beyond high stakes, multiple choice exams to meaningful assessments that have value for students, parents and teachers, as well as measures that each community deems important in promoting college and career readiness.”
County-wide school district assessments have been finalized by the state. There are no grade rating for county schools because of Hurricane Harvey, but reports on progress are in for all districts.
