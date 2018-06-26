GALVESTON
An 18-year-old man killed by police Monday was fleeing authorities when he was shot by a Galveston Police Department officer, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Tuesday.
Luis Argueta, 18, of Galveston died at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 3:42 a.m. Monday, about 40 minutes after the car he was driving was pulled over by a Galveston Police Department officer in the 5300 block of Avenue L, according to the police department.
Police officers reported seeing a "suspicious" car in the parking lot of a convenience store at 51st and Broadway, which police attempted to pull over for a traffic stop, Trochesset said. The driver sped off in the vehicle before coming to a stop and running away on foot toward a vacant lot, he said.
"After giving verbal commands to the suspect, the officer fired two rounds from his service weapon striking the fleeing suspect," Trochesset said Tuesday.
There were two Galveston Police Department officers at the scene, Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard said. The department has not yet released the names of the officers.
The Galveston County's Sheriff Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting. An autopsy report is pending and authorities were still interviewing witnesses, including the officers, he said.
In a press release Monday, the Galveston Police Department referred to Argueta as a “suspect” but did not say what crime he was suspected of committing.
Court records show that Argueta had been arrested on four different occasions dating back to November 2017.
In March, he pleaded guilty to a charge of evading arrest or detention and was sentenced to 12 days in the county jail, according to court records. At the same time, a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon was dismissed, and the Galveston police department was ordered to destroy a .32-caliber handgun associated with the case.
On May 18, Argueta was arrested and charged again with unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to court records.
Argueta is a former Ball High School student. He withdrew from the school in 2016, according to the Galveston Independent School District.
It’s the first fatal shooting by a Galveston police officer since an off-duty officer shot a woman in an alley off Broadway in March 2017. The officer involved in that shooting was no-billed by a grand jury in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.