LEAGUE CITY
League City employees have a long to-do list to finish by the end of the year if the city council approves a proposed action plan in July.
At a special workshop Monday, city administrators went over 52 slides outlining steps the staff would take in implementing a strategy the council and administration conceived during previous workshops.
League City has had strategic plans before, but this one is different because it included input from the city staff as well as the elected officials, council members said.
Also, this proposed plan would have specific actions with deadlines that hold employees accountable and put projects on hard deadlines, Assistant City Manager Ogden “Bo” Bass said.
The strategy is what the growing city needs to improve and become the idealized best version the politicians promote, officials said. League City council members and city administrators have turned buzzwords like “vision” and “mission statement” into specific steps people understand with results everyone can see, they said.
At an April 7 workshop with Ohio-based The Novak Consulting Group, council members and department heads worked out a list of eight critical success factors or goals. In addition, they created a list of 11 initiatives. After that workshop, staff members listed specific acts for every item on the list.
For example, a critical success factor for the city is to develop and maintain infrastructure, and one of the 11 initiatives is to secure the water supply for the future and to implement a water master plan.
One of the many actions to secure the water supply would include finalizing a deal with Houston for raw water by Dec. 31. City Manager John Baumgartner and Public Works Director Jody Hooks are responsible to make that happen by the last day of the year, according to a draft of the plan.
Many of the action deadlines have 2018 deadlines, council members said.
“It’s an awful lot to take on in a short time,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “I appreciate the aggressiveness. I don’t doubt at all you will get it done. “
The city administration didn’t create a situation where the employees couldn’t meet the deadlines, Bass said.
As some of the action items come to the council for a vote, staff will remind the council members it’s part of this strategic action plan, Bass said.
“We’ll make sure you are aware of that,” he said.
The city staff might need another strategic planning session in 18 months since many of the action steps are due before then, Councilman Larry Millican said. Once these are completed, the city will need to look for the next action steps, he said.
The action steps also are tied to the goals the council set for Baumgartner in his role as city manager, Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey said.
Residents can give their input on the proposed plan and its action steps June 20 at a town hall meeting.
Bass also encouraged city council members to make notes and pass them along in coming weeks before the staff finishes the final draft that the council will vote on in July.
“Mark it up,” Bass said. “Send us the comments, and we will incorporate it into the plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.