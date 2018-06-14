This draft of an action plan includes deadlines and who is accountable for making it happen.

11 Initiatives in proposed strategic plan

1. Secure water supply for build out and implement Water Master Plan.

2. Continue to refine and use the Master Mobility Plan to improve traffic flow.

3. Develop a long-term financial plan to reduce tax and debt burden on residential property owners.

4. Maintain emergency response times in support of a safe and desirable community.

5. Focus on acquiring new land and developing existing land for facilities, recreation facilities, recreation programming and trails as outlined in the Parks Master Plan.

6. Explore and create opportunities for development along Clear Creek, as well as using detention, retention and drainage easements.

7. Build a new animal shelter as the council approved with a focus on increasing community involvement through volunteerism, outreach and education.

8. Enhance the employee recognition program that includes incentivizing staff innovation and recognizing values.

9. Develop a survey for residents.

10. Continue to identify and target potential investors and partners to create entertainment venues by offering a fast-track process and economic development incentives.

11. Implement comprehensive enhanced development standards that address aesthetics, flood risk, site planning and energy.