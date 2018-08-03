GALVESTON
Five Galveston firefighters are headed to California this weekend to assist beleaguered crews battling deadly wildfires raging across northern California.
About 90 Texans were preparing to depart over the weekend for a two-week mission in California where more than a dozen wildfires are blazing, fire Chief Mike Wisko said. A Galveston firetruck also will be making the trip to assist crews, he said.
Firefighters Bryan Lee, Chris Anderson, John Shauck, Jeremy Dixon and Brad Magness agreed to go, Wisko said.
Lone Star State officials were organizing the trip after emergency managers in California put out a call for help. California was going to reimburse Texas for all costs, he said.
As of Friday, at least 16 large wildfires are burning in the state, and wind threatened to make things worse.
State officials Friday were determining how to get the trucks by train or hauler to California, and getting flights arranged for the firefighters, Wisko said.
“Putting that all together is something they’ve been working on all day, but it’s just a big logistical puzzle,” he said.
The team would leave sometime during the weekend after receiving its assignment from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, he said.
The city was proud to be part of the mission, particularly because Galveston has been on the receiving end of aid before, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“During Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey, firefighters from California came here and helped us, so this is just our way to pay them back,” Maxwell said.
The California mission would not hamper operations on the island, he said. The city had enough firefighters to cover its needs for the two weeks, he said.
More than 14,000 firefighters from around the globe were fighting the wildfires, California state officials have said. The Carr fire in Shasta County, the largest of the wildfires, had killed at least six people and scorched more than 1,500 structures.
About 100 firefighters had departed Friday from Australia and New Zealand to help with the deadly blazes.
