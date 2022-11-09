Both the number of Texas Windstorm Insurance Association policies and premium revenues are rising, largely driven by the insolvency of a private insurer that left the market this year, said managers of the wind and hail insurance provider of last resort for thousands of Galveston County property owners.
The windstorm association, which met Nov. 2 to discuss its 2023 fiscal budget, said policies are projected to increase by a little more than 10,000, from 221,803 in 2022 to 232,309 in 2023. The number of 2023 policies represents an increase of nearly 40,000 from the 193,002 policies in 2021.
“The increase in the number of policies follows a trend we have seen in the last couple of years,” said Aaron L. Taylor, the senior legislative and external affairs specialist for the association. “The biggest factor in the increase from 2022 to 2023 is Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Corp. going into insolvency.”
Of the 30,000 vulnerable Texans, 23,000 were within the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s catastrophe area and 7,000 were inland. In Galveston County, 324 residential properties and 11 commercial properties had Weston policies with total written premiums of $871,118.
Premium revenues also rose in the 2023 budget from $511 million in 2022 to $560 million, an increase of nearly $50 million.
Operating expenses in the budget show a decrease of $13 million, with $53.3 million in 2022, compared with $46.5 million in 2023.
“Our operating costs have gone down due to efficiency updates we made and system upgrades, which we are now reaping benefits from,” Taylor said. “We are also moving into a smaller office space and have remote workers from the pandemic era.”
The association also is projected to deposit $103.5 million into the Catastrophe Reserve Trust Fund in the 2023 budget. But the deposit will be made in 2024 after the books are closed out in 2023, officials said.
Association board members requested additional information on professional services related to the catastrophe modeling.
The board will consider final action regarding the budget at its Dec. 13 meeting in Corpus Christi.
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association was established by the Texas Legislature in 1971 to provide wind and hail insurance to 14 Texas Gulf Coast counties and a portion of Harris county from which private insurers fled.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
