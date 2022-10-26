GALVESTON
The showdown over who should control many millions of dollars in hotel occupancy tax revenue began months ago with seven little words uttered by Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, according to an Oct. 25 letter from City Attorney Don Glywasky to the city council.
“HOT money belongs to the Park Board,” de Schaun told District 3 City Councilman David Collins during a mid-summer meeting of the park board, a governmental entity created to support and promote tourism.
Those words were gasoline on a long smoldering fight about how much power the park board should have and who should control revenue from taxes imposed on island hotel and short-term rental users.
In an interview Wednesday, Collins recalled the meeting that inspired him to research state laws and city rules that led to the conclusion the city hasn’t properly overseen hotel tax revenues and should take steps to come into compliance with codes.
Collins at the time had suggested city council should be consulted about a park board project, to which de Schaun responded, “Why would the city council care? HOT money belongs to the park board,” according to Glywasky’s letter to the city council.
“A heated discussion ensued,” Collins said Wednesday. “I said it’s not your money. It’s the city’s money. It’s taxpayer money.”
De Schaun’s comment that sparked Collins’ ire was about construction of a new Beach Patrol headquarters using hotel tax revenue allocated by the state to the park board specifically for public safety and administration of the state’s beaches, de Schaun said Wednesday.
“These grant funds are designated to the park board from the state’s HOT collections and are at the discretion of the park board,” de Schaun said.
Collins’ research led him to conclude the city and park board for years had inadvertently violated state and local laws by not keeping hotel tax revenue in city accounts. This year, that tax is on track to raise at least $29 million, possibly nearly $30 million — a record.
The HOT rate is 15 percent assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston. That amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental.
For years, the park board collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. Some money goes to the state.
Collins also asserted the city, by law, should have been reviewing and approving the park board’s yearly budget and be receiving quarterly reports about the collection and expenditure of hotel occupancy taxes.
The last time the city council approved the park board’s budget was 2011. The city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money into city accounts. No one seems to know why the city and park board changed procedures in 2011 and 2014.
During a city council workshop session Oct. 6, Glywasky told council members allowing the park board to keep the tax revenue in its own accounts violated both the city charter and state law.
Collins’ research culminates today in a potentially momentous city council vote about whether the park board must immediately transfer roughly $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts within a week.
De Schaun on Wednesday said Collins’ and the city’s efforts to have HOT revenues moved to city accounts seemed like revenge.
“For three years while council member Collins sat on the Park Board of Trustees, he never raised any issues regarding allocations and budgeting of hotel occupancy taxes by the park board until such time as he was removed from the board and weaponized the tax code,” de Schaun said.
“This disruptive discussion regarding the allocation of hotel occupancy taxes feels retaliatory, despite our continued efforts to work harmoniously with council as an independent governmental body sanctioned by Galveston voters and supported by stakeholders.”
Glywasky’s letter this week was in response to opinions the park board sent to the city council — one from the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, an industry advocacy group, and another from law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, which argued Glywasky is wrong in his assessment of the law.
“The park board has sought a series of opinions to support its position that HOT funds are perfectly fine sitting in the park board’s bank account with little or no oversight,” Glywasky said in his letter this week.
Glywasky in the letter said the Hunton Andrews Kurth opinion contained several misstatements and omissions of relevant statutes.
“The first is that there is a difference between collection of HOT tax and the account in which it is kept,” Glywasky said.
Hunton Andrews Kurth in its letter refers to a 2019 interlocal agreement that designated the park board as the city’s agent collecting all municipal hotel occupancy taxes.
“The park board is indeed the city’s agent for the collection of HOT funds,” Glywasky said. “However, in no agreement is there any term that allows the park board to retain HOT funds in its own accounts. Instead, the agreements require the park board deliver them to the city.”
“In sum, there’s nothing in either the 2019 or 2014 interlocal agreement that requires HOT funds to remain with the park board,” Glywasky wrote.
City funds belong in the city depository, he concluded.
Collins said his motivations aren’t retaliatory, but a matter of following the law. It isn’t a money grab, he said. The city will remit HOT money to the park board so it can continue to clean beaches and manage Beach Patrol and other services, he said.
But de Schaun said the dispute over the HOT stems partly from misunderstandings that grew from lack of joint meetings between the city and park board.
“The Park Board Trustees take seriously their mandate to work with city council through our liaison to spend these highly restricted funds for the benefit of our coastal community,” she said. “We believe that the lack of a city council/park board joint meeting in over two years has contributed to these unfortunate misunderstandings.
“The park board was created to lessen the burden on city council and administrators while using hotel occupancy taxes to improve the quality life for locals.”
"No one seems to know why the city and park board changed procedures in 2011 and 2014."

When was the Park Board CEO hired?
When was the Park Board CEO hired?
