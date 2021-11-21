Volunteer Kealynn Price, 12, and other children carry lighted displays to their positions while helping set up the Dickinson Festival of Lights at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Andrea Scarlett hangs a string of lights while helping set up the Dickinson Festival of Lights at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Dickinson Festival of Lights returns this year at Paul Hopkins Park.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Charles Suderman walks among decorations at the Dickinson Festival of Lights at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Decorations await placement as volunteers set up the Dickinson Festival of Lights at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Volunteer Greg Gant arranges lighted decorations while helping set up the Dickinson Festival of Lights at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
