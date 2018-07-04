Families and friends came together at Centennial Park in Friendswood to celebrate Independence Day. Fun was in abundance at Friendswood's 123rd Fourth of July celebration. Food stands and activities for children kicked off the fun in the evening. After honoring the United States with song and prayer, skydivers fell from a plane with an American, Texas and Friendswood flag. Chinatown Band performed classics and fan favorites and the concert was followed by a fantastic fireworks display.
Friendswood's Fourth of July celebration
Locations
Kelsey Walling
Photojournalist
Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.
