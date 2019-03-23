LA MARQUE
The recent rehiring of the second-in-command of the La Marque Fire Department has caused splits in the city’s leadership, and prompted accusations of favoritism and fear within the city’s fire stations.
La Marque Fire Department Capt. William Reed was fired by department Chief Gerald Grimm in February, weeks after Grimm called a command staff meeting to hash out a disagreement between Reed and another long-time firefighter, Capt. Tony Wright.
During the meeting, Reed admitted to telling Wright that he would “put his size 11 shoe up Wright’s ass,” and refused to apologize. He was fired the next day.
Reed hired an attorney and appealed the decision, and last week was reinstated by interim City Manager Charlene Warren, who decided that Wright’s complaints about Reed could not be substantiated. Reed returned to work on Monday.
Warren’s decision caused an uncommon split within the fire department, with Grimm publicly disagreeing with Warren’s decision, and Wright claiming he was prepared to file federal employment complaints about the department and quit over the decision.
A week after Reed returned to work, however, city officials say no one had quit and they’re not aware of any federal complaints.
UNPLUGGED TRUCKS
In an interview with The Daily News last week, Reed said his firing came after he raised concerns about the state of vehicles being kept at the city’s new fire station on Bayou Road.
On Jan. 16, Reed found that some of the fire trucks and ambulances in the station were inoperable because they had not been turned for hours — causing the vehicles’ batteries to drain while they sat idle with some equipment still powered on.
“Every day, per the daily duty list, the guys in both stations are supposed to crank every apparatus and let them run for five minutes to keep the batteries charged,” Reed said. “They have to do that every day.”
Reed, the department’s executive officer, said he told Wright and Grimm about the issue, and that Wright took exception to the order. In an email, Wright complained that Reed “chastised” him over the inoperable vehicles, Reed said.
Grimm on Friday said it was “not uncommon” for the batteries on some vehicles to be dead, and that it was the job of supervising officers in the department to ensure vehicles remained operational.
“That is one of their routine functions among dozens,” Grimm said. “It’s a big concern.”
Their disagreement came to a head Jan. 17, after Wright went to Grimm with his complaint. In a phone call, Wright and Reed yelled and swore at each other, Reed said. At one point, he said he used colorful language about where he would put his boot if Wright were in front of him.
Five days later, he admitted to making that statement during a command staff meeting, and said he refused to apologize for them. Grimm officially fired Reed on Feb. 13.
Reed insisted he never intended to act on the threat.
“If I’m such a hulking threatening mass of person, why has nobody ever filed a complaint that I’ve threatened them in my 10 years,” he said. “I’ve been threatened, and I’ve never responded to threats.”
HONOR GUARD
In a separate interview with The Daily News, Wright, who is also the president of the La Marque Firefighters Association, did not mention vehicles with dead batteries, and instead said his disagreement with Reed started over the city’s honor guard, a group of firefighters that carries flags a city ceremonies.
Wright said that during a firehouse conversation about needing a new member for the group, Reed took exception to being told he didn’t fit the “image” of the honor guard.
Reed acknowledged that conversation took place, but insisted he wasn’t offended by the insinuation that he was too overweight to be in department’s three-man honor guard.
“I weighed about 15 pounds more than I do now,” he said. “We laughed and joked about it.”
The conversation happened hours before Reed discovered the vehicles with dead batteries, he said. It was after that the two men confronted each other in a phone call.
In a complaint Wright sent to Grimm after the phone call, Wright said Reed had chastised him over the inoperable trucks.
“He ordered me to go over there and charge the vehicles,” Wright wrote. “I explained that the crews know to pull out the vehicles in the morning and I did not know whether they did or didn’t today. He told me I should have called and checked.”
The week after the phone call, Grimm called a command staff meeting, where the two men were asked to hash out there difference. At that meeting, Reed admitted to Grim the aggressive comments he had made and refused to apologize.
In a memo from Grimm to Reed on Feb. 4, he described Reed’s actions at the meeting as “apoplectic, discourteous, unprofessional, confrontational, and physically threatening,” and notified him that he would be terminated.
Wright said he felt Reed’s statements were legitimate threats of violence — and that he worried that Reed, who is also the city’s fire marshal and a licensed peace officer — was allowed to be armed at work.
Reed called Wright’s claims ridiculous. While he does have a handgun, he keeps it in his vehicle, and only wears it while performing his duties as fire marshal, he said.
Reed is not allowed to carry a weapon on city property, and the city had not received any complaints about possible violence before Reed returned to work, a city spokeswoman said.
Reed said the city’s human resources department did not get involved in the disagreement until after he was fired.
FALLOUT
City Manager Charlene Warren reinstated Reed on March 14, after an administrative appeal hearing the week before.
In an email to Reed’s attorney, Warren wrote that to do anything less than reinstate Reed would be “punitive and retaliatory.” Warren said she could not sustain an allegation of incompetency, lack of good moral character or that Reed had violated fire department or city policies.
She did find that Reed had been discourteous to a fellow employee and ordered that he attend mandatory counseling.
Last week, Grimm said he disagreed with Warren’s decision to reinstate Reed, and said he wasn’t directly consulted by Warren before she made her decision.
“I would have clearly thought that she would consult with me if she had a need for further information or clarification on a matter of this severity,” Grimm said. “I respect her right to make the decision. Do I agree with the decision? I do not.”
While Wright and Grimm said they believed that Reed’s return could prompt a mass resignation at the fire department, or the filing of federal employment complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, there’s no evidence that happened over the past week.
“I do think that there is a possibility that we see people resigning from the La Marque Fire Department,” Grimm said.
The city of La Marque confirmed that one person left the department last week, however that person had given the city his two weeks’ notice on March 6, city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said. The city had not been notified about any complaints made by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
In a statement to The Daily News, Merritt said the city was aware of the issues in the fire department but could not comment on personnel issues.
“The safety of our citizens and our employees is always our first priority and there is no reason to believe that the safety of anyone is at risk,” Merritt said.
Reed’s firing and re-hiring was handled under the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters association, she said. The situation is being managed “in the best interests of the citizens of La Marque,” she said.
The federal employment commission on Friday said it could not confirm whether any complaints had been made against the department.
Grimm left La Marque on March 15 to attend to the death of a family member. He was on his way back to the city on Friday, and said he had no information about people resigning from the department.
