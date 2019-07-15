GALVESTON
Police plan to ask the city for higher salaries when they begin negotiating a new contract this week, a discussion that will come just months after the city had already committed to increase public safety spending.
This year’s round of bargaining comes on the heels of May state legislation that restructured the police pension plan and committed the city another $385,000 a year for police benefits, up to $2.18 million from $1.82 million, according to city officials. This money comes from an increase in city contribution to police pension from 14.83 percent to 18 percent.
Police and the city last negotiated a contract in 2016, with an amendment added in 2017, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
But officers want a pay increase that will bring them up to par with other area departments, said Geoff Gainer, president of the Galveston Municipal Police Association.
Gainer isn’t sure yet how steep a raise police will seek, he said.
It’s too early to discuss bargaining issues before the discussions begin Thursday, Barnett said.
Discussions this year will be held at the Galveston Park Board of Trustees plaza, 601 23rd St., which was a compromise venue.
Meetings have previously been held at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., where the municipal police association holds its regular meetings.
“We wanted to hold the meetings at city hall so that we could broadcast them,” Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
Public meetings often are broadcast on the city’s public TV and internet channels.
“Since the meetings are public, the city believes it is imperative that the meetings are conducted in a public facility,” Buckley said.
Bargaining sessions had also taken place at the park board plaza building in the past, Buckley said.
The meetings, which are public, won’t be broadcast at the park board building, but will be audio recorded, Buckley said.
The police union didn’t want the meetings broadcast, but has no opposition to holding the discussions at the park board building, Gainer said.
The association didn’t want the meetings to be held at city hall, he said.
“Negotiation 101 is you try to have it on some type of a neutral ground,” Gainer said.
In addition to higher pay, the association plans to ask for extra pay for working on holidays, Gainer said.
Of the $33.2 million budgeted for public safety, which includes costs for the fire department and emergency management, among other expenses, $20.7 million goes to the police department, according to city records.
The city also pays $1.1 million to Galveston County for lease of space in Galveston County Justice Center and for vehicles, according to city reports.
This year, the city budgeted about $17.7 million for personnel expenses in the police department, according to city record.
A first-year sworn officer in Galveston made about $49,520 in 2018, according to police records.
A first-year sworn officer in Texas City makes about $45,424 and in League City makes about $63,824 annually, according to city police records.
Pay across the region fluctuates with rank and with bargaining sessions of each local department, Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
“Last time I saw the comparisons, we were pretty much right in the middle with starting pay,” Hale said.
The police union and the city will begin negotiations Thursday and have bargaining sessions scheduled for Friday, July 22 and July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.