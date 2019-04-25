GALVESTON
Texas A&M University students who withdrew from school because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 are eligible for a new scholarship meant to get them back on the college track.
The university system announced the new scholarship, funded by the State of Qatar, on Wednesday. The scholarships will come from the Qatar Harvey Fund, a $30 million fund established in 2017 for the long-term recovery of southeast Texas, officials said.
Students who attended Texas A&M University at Galveston are eligible for the scholarships.
The school called the scholarship a safety net that will help students cover their tuition, fees, books and living expenses.
Students who withdrew from Texas A&M University because of the hurricane and have not re-enrolled are eligible for the scholarship, as are students who were affected by the storm but returned and incoming freshmen who were accepted but did not attend because of the hurricane.
Harvey struck in late August 2017. At the Galveston campus, students were just beginning to move onto campus for the new semester when they were evacuated ahead of landfall.
More than 500 students withdrew from Texas A&M's five campuses and did not return after Hurricane Harvey, officials said.
