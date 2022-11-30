GALVESTON
Galveston’s Strand will be taking visitors back in time to the 1800s for a celebration of Charles Dickens — without the “bah humbug.”
The 49th annual Dickens on The Strand opens Friday for a three-day celebration of Victorian holiday festivities, and a celebration of “A Christmas Carol,” arguably Dickens’ most popular story, which was released 178 years ago.
The festival includes parades, music, food and craft vendors, and meets-and-greets — along with Victorian-era inspired costumes.
The festival was launched in 1974 by the Galveston Historical Foundation, which still puts on the event today. But it was originally known as the Old English Christmas and Hanukkah Party, which was a costumed pot-luck supper for members of the foundation.
Because of the popularity, it opened to the public in 1975 as Dickens’s Evening on The Strand. In 1984, it was renamed “Dickens on The Strand” and became a full weekend of activities.
“The event began to bring awareness to The Strand and revitalization and preservation efforts,” said Will Wright, chief creative officer for the Galveston Historical Foundation. “It has become the historic foundation’s largest fundraiser.”
Festivities kick off with Fezziwig’s Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; admission to that event is free. It includes a cask tapping, circus and piano show.
The festival kicks into high gear Saturday with events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Events take place across seven sections of The Strand — “Westminster Abbey,” at 23rd Street and Strand; “Winsor Castle,” 22nd Street and Strand; “Trafalgar Square,” 21st and Strand; “Tiny Tim’s Playland,” 24th Street between Strand and Mechanic Street; “Leichester Square,” 21st and Mechanic streets; “Marble Arch,” 23rd and Mechanic streets; and “Crystal Palace,” 24th Street and Strand.
Some of Saturday’s biggest events include The Queen’s Parade from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; the Dickens Costume Contest from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Westminster Abbey; Albert’s Whisker Revue from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Windsor Castle; and Pickwick’s Lanternlight Parade from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“The parades, especially the lantern parade, are definitely our most popular events,” Wright said. “The kids always enjoy the street performers as well.”
Events run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and include The Queen’s Parade from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and The Dickens Dash Costumed Foot Race and Victorian Bed Races taking place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For the first year, organizers are offering a VIP Pass for $75, which affords access to VIP-only entertainment and exclusive meet-and-greets with Dickens’ descendants, Town Criers John and Christina Neitz, Father Christmas, a Charles Dickens performer and Her Majesty Queen Victoria and His Royal Highness Prince Albert.
VIPs also have access to book signings with the Dickens descendants and special photo opportunities.
“We have had great feedback about the VIP passes,” Wright said. “If it proves to be popular and goes well, we will probably bring it back in the future.”
Attendees can purchase tickets to additional events during their visit, including Saint Arnold’s Stand Tours, Salute to Sunset, Elevenses on The Pier, and Holiday Handbell concerts.
Several other events are sold out, but those interested can join the waiting list for The Dickens Soiree, Tea with the Captain’s Wife and A Dickensian Breakfast. These events cost from $20 to $85 a person.
Dickens on The Strand attracts more than 40,000 visitors annually and is a popular and lucrative time for downtown businesses, Wright said.
“Business owners tell us that they do their biggest business of the year,” Wright said. “We see a bump in hotel occupancy during our off season and there is a benefit as the event continues to grow each year.”
Although there are other Dickens events held in other cities, none is comparable to Dickens on The Strand, Wright said.
“This festival is distinguished from others because of its size and the Galveston architecture that is similar to that of the Victorian-era,” Wright said. “It is a fun holiday weekend for everybody and family friendly. It really transports you to another time.”
For visitors and islanders alike, it’s important to keep in mind road closures. From 8 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Monday, the 21st Street blocks from Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street and blocks within 22nd Street to 24th Street from Harborside Drive to Market Street will be closed.
Additional road closures will begin 12 p.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Monday, including Strand blocks between 20th and 25th streets and Mechanic Street blocks between 21st and 25th streets.
“If you are not planning to go to the event, I would recommend avoiding downtown, if possible,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “A good alternative route to Harborside Drive would be Broadway, especially Saturday, when cruise traffic already slows things down.”
Visitors also need to keep in mind that parking will cost them money, depending on where they park, Maxwell said.
“There will be street parking and surface lots open,” Maxwell said. “Pay lots will also be open, but you will probably pay more the closer you park.
“This is a great weekend to bring your family to Galveston and enjoy all we have to offer.”
