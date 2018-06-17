A federal study released this month reports use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, has held steady among high school students and declined in middle school students, which at first glance would seem slightly encouraging. But some researchers say the study didn’t take into account a popular vape brand known as Juul, meaning more adolescents are using more nicotine products than the research suggests.
The June 7 study by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not specifically ask about Juul e-cigarettes, and research suggests some kids don’t equate the trendy devices with other types of e-cigarettes.
About 25 percent of 15- to 24-year-old Juul users do not identify their behavior as vaping, instead referring to it as “Juuling,” according to Truth Initiative, a nonprofit tobacco control organization “dedicated to achieving a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco.”
Juul e-cigarettes deliver a hit of nicotine and are commonly found at convenience stores.
The study found high school vaping was at about 11 percent, the same levels reported in 2017 and 2016. That translates to about 1 in 9 students, meaning it continued to be the most commonly used product, according to The Associated Press.
Any e-cigarette that contains nicotine can affect the adolescent brain, said Kathryn Cunningham, director of the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Center for Addiction Research.
“Nicotine is bad for adolescence,” she said. “It’s when you start addiction. And while e-cigarettes are not as bad, they are still exposing youngsters to things in the smoke that are not good.”
She can’t speak to the accuracy of the study, but there is a problem with people under the age of 18 using vape products and inhaling nicotine, Cunningham said.
“Vaping isn’t safe for young people,” she said. “Protecting the development of adolescence is very important. That is a vulnerable period for the brain and it’s the time that people do things and they are exploring.”
The study’s results might be skewed because of some vape brands were not included, League City resident Owen Saul, 29, said.
“From what I’ve seen, e-cigarette usage in kids under 18 has absolutely become more popular over the last year or so,” he said.
Although he uses e-cigarettes, he’s now seeing more and more of his younger sister’s friends also using the vape brands, Saul said.
“I have an 18-year-old sister and I’ve spoken with her about it on multiple occasions,” he said. “The type I’ve heard mentioned a lot is the Juul.”
Galveston resident Mytra Thompson hasn’t seen students at Ball High School use vape products of any kind, she said.
“I have a middle- and high-schooler,” she said. “At Ball High School, I haven’t seen one child with a vape. I haven’t had any issues or reports of vaping at schools in the area.”
Using e-cigarettes helped Thompson quit tobacco, but for many people under the age of 18, vaping is a way to fit in, she said.
“I don’t know how realistic the study is, but I just think kids who vape think it’s cool,” she said.
People under 18 are likely getting vape products from online vendors and convenience stores, Island Vaporium owner Cindy Milina said.
“Kids that want to vape will vape as long as this stuff is available online,” she said. “I would say if kids are using vapes, they are using Juul’s because they are easier to get.”
Websites and online vendors are allowing people under the age of 18 try e-cigarettes, Island Vaporium general manager Patrick McManus said.
But Milina’s business, at 2001 61st St. in Galveston, never sells to anyone under the legal age and always makes sure to card, Milina said.
“We were carding before any laws were passed,” she said. “I just don’t think vape shops are the problem.”
Using e-cigarettes can help adults stop using tobacco products, but it can also lead to addiction, Cunningham said.
“I do think data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports the beneficial role of e-cigarettes being used to help adults stop smoking cigarettes,” she said. “But if you put this in the larger context, we have a larger problem with addictive substance abuse.”
