GALVESTON
Some voters from Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula will get a chance to decide whether to keep or replace one of the Galveston Independent School District’s trustees during November elections this year.
Incumbent school board Trustee Ken Jencks will face off against Mindy Lakin, a Galveston resident and former teacher and school administrator in New York City, in the Nov. 5 election.
The race is one of a few on local ballots in November. Monday was the final day for candidates for local offices to apply for places on ballots.
Jencks has served on Galveston’s school board since 2013. He was unopposed the last time he was up for reelection in 2016.
Lakin has never served elected office in Galveston. She is a member of the City of Galveston’s Landmark Commission, which is an appointed position.
Jencks and Lakin are competing for school board District 7-G, which includes areas of Galveston Island east of 11th Street, as well as about half of the Bolivar Peninsula.
One other school board seat was up for an election, but only one person applied for a place on the ballot.
Incumbent Trustee David O’Neal alone submitted an application for the District 2-B seat. The seat represents most of the area south of Broadway between 10th and 38th streets.
O’Neal has served on the school board since 1995.
FRIENDSWOOD BOND ELECTION
Voters in Friendswood will decide a series of bond propositions totaling $76.7 million. The bond money would pay for drainage work, an expansion of the city’s public works building, a new community center and improvements to city streets and parks.
It will be the first bond election in Friendswood since 2013.
The Friendswood City Council approved called the bond election Aug. 12. The bond measures will be divided into six different ballot items.
If all were approved, the bond propositions could increase the city’s property tax rate between 5 cents and 9 cents on every $100 of taxable value, officials said.
TEXAS CITY CALLS CHARTER ELECTION
Voters in Texas City will face a raft of proposals that would change the city charter.
There will be 18 proposed charter amendments, according to a list provided by the City Secretary’s office.
Among the propositions is a proposal that would allow the mayor’s monthly salary to be increased to $1,500 a month. The charter currently sets the mayor’s salary at $500 a month. The same charter amendment would raise city commissioners’ salaries from $100 a month to $500 a month.
Many of the other charter amendments simply edit the document to add or delete words or phrases, or to edit the document to reflect changes in state laws.
For instance, a law passed by the legislature this year requires people who live in unincorporated areas be allowed to vote to allow a city to annex their land.
To reflect that change, Proposition A removes charter language that allows the city to annex unincorporated land without the consent of property owners.
NO CHARTER ELECTION IN GALVESTON
While the Galveston City Council had discussed a November charter election, Monday’s deadline came and went without one being called.
The council in July briefly considered asking voters whether the Port of Galveston should begin paying more of its operating revenue to the city.
The issue never came up for a vote after some council members objected.
