Galveston parks get $1 million boost
Galveston parks are slated to get $900,000 in repairs after the Galveston City Council approved a package paid for by the Galveston Industrial Development Corp.
The board, which allocates sales tax to various projects, approved the expenditure last month. The city council’s thumbs up makes the money official.
Lindale Park, Jones Park, Kempner Park and 11 others will get new restrooms, upgraded signs and repairs for old equipment, according to city documents.
Over a year, crews will rehabilitate Wright Cuney Park and Recreation Center with $181,500 and spend $111,000 on repairing McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, among other repairs, according to reports.
The city’s $2.99 million parks budget goes primarily to general upkeep, according to city officials.
This is the third round of spending in similar park packages from the corporation.
A step toward history
A Galveston Historical Foundation plan to turn the Galveston, Houston & Henderson Freight Depot, 3304 Market St., into an interactive museum and retail space took a step forward Thursday.
The city council approved abandoning about 49,000 square foot of grassy area on a Market Street right-of-way to allow the fire and emergency access necessary for the project.
The foundation’s plans for the building include a 6,000-square-foot area focusing on the 1900 Storm and grade raising within the 33,000-square-foot building.
“We’re very excited about this project to help revitalize this part of town,” Executive Director Dwayne Jones said.
Constructed in 1904, the depot played a key role in the state’s cotton trade, according to foundation records.
“What a treasure it’s going to be,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
Jones hopes the project will be ready for the public next summer, he said.
Painted pillars
The city council unanimously agreed to pay $32,960 for contractor Gabriel Prusmack to paint six murals on the Galveston causeway monuments. The local artist already painted murals on two causeway structures, which depict sea birds.
Photos in the city council documents show plans for additional birds and other sea creatures.
Dining with man’s best friend
It was a good day for dog lovers when the city council approved an ordinance that allows restaurants to permit dogs on their outdoor eating areas.
While some Galveston restaurants allowed people to join the growing trend of bringing dogs on restaurant patios, it was technically against the rules. The ordinance passed Thursday allows dogs on outdoor patios and dining areas.
Last month, a bill that would allow restaurants to decide if they wanted dogs on their patios pass the Texas Senate. If the Texas House of Representatives passes it and Gov. Greg Abbott signs it, the bill will become a law.
College town
The city council chambers got a lot louder Thursday when Aggies visited city hall. A city council declaration recognizing the work of Galveston colleges, including University of Texas Medical Branch, Texas A&M University at Galveston and Galveston College, was met with traditional Aggie, ear-ringing whoops by students who attended Thursday’s meeting.
— Keri Heath
