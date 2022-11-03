Clear Creek ISD seeks feedback for academic calendar Sarah Grunau Sarah Grunau Reporter Nov 3, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Clear Creek Independent School District is seeking feedback from parents and staff members about the proposed academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.Members of the public can choose the calendar from three options through the end of November.The calendars were created and approved by the District Educational Improvement Committee calendar and subcommittee, according to the districtDuring the budget development process, the school district decided to shift the calendar forward a week to reduce expenditures for the fiscal year 2022-2023.“A decision about the transition day for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth- and ninth-grade students and early release days may be added after the calendar is approved,” according to the district.Although community and staff members are encouraged to participate in the feedback, the board of trustees has final authority regarding the adoption of the school calendar.The final version of the school calendar might also be subject to change as a result of mandates by the Texas Legislature or inclement weather, the district said.To view the calendar options and participate in the feedback as a community member, visit https://www.ccisd.net/calendar.To view the calendar options and participate in feedback as a Clear Creek Independent School District staff member, visit https://www.ccisd.net/calendar/staffvote.— Sarah Grunau Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Grunau Reporter Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSanta Fe teen charged in string of fires at Jack Brooks Park in HitchcockDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidLeague City developer, wife, dropped as parade grand marshals over lawsuitTremont House in Galveston unveils multimillion-dollar makeoverProbe of Galveston Post Office underway, Weber saysGalveston teen delivers game ball at World Series openerThree arrested after chase, crash in FriendswoodLeague City man faces life in prison for killing wifeGuest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas'Galveston car chase suspect held on $1.1 million in bonds CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports PreviewHarvest Moon Regatta sets sail CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (39) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.