The way Caleb Cannon, 14, sees it, some five months after the fact, is that he was just trying to attract viewers to his anonymous Instagram account. But that’s not how it was taken at all.
Cannon, then 13 and an eighth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School, posted a picture of a desk on March 18, with the caption, “Remember the date March 22, next hint for who I am is on that date.”
A parent spotted the cryptic post and reported it to school officials, who quickly identified Cannon as the author and took him to the school’s administration office where deputies eventually arrested him, Cannon said.
There apparently was not special significance, such as the anniversary of a school shooting, in the dates of the post.
Cannon’s mother, Liana Cannon, concedes school officials were simply following district policy, but wishes that someone had been more willing to take her child’s unique circumstances into account, she said.
“My biggest issue is that the principal took the approach of setting an example with this kid, sending him to juvey, rather than taking a step back and taking a look to see if he was a real threat to the school,” she said.
Cannon’s case, though extreme, illustrates the unenviable position districts across Galveston County find themselves in after mass shootings, like the one at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018 in which eight students and two teachers were killed and 13 others wounded.
School administrators must find the balance between vigilance and overreaction. Ignoring threats isn’t an option, but observers argue a zero-tolerance policy is pushing more students into a criminal justice system that’s difficult to leave.
Referrals from Galveston County school districts to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department increased more than 100 percent from 2017 to 2018, from 25 various cases of terroristic threats in 2017 to 57 last year, records show. Representatives with Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit that analyzes data related to criminal justice, said findings were keeping with state trends.
“How threat assessments are modeled and whether we have the right security models in place are a ubiquitous national policy discussion right now, and rightfully so,” said Andrew Hairston, the nonprofit’s director of its school-to-prison project. “And we have some concerns about it forcing students from school to prison.”
Because of federal law prohibiting districts from discussing student records, Clear Creek Independent School district officials could not discuss the specifics of Cannon’s case. But they did say they follow the district’s code of conduct and state law.
“The Clear Creek Independent School District’s student code of conduct is a comprehensive document, which articulates discipline associated with certain misconduct,” said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
“The code of conduct is aligned with state law and is intended to ensure a safe and effective learning environment for all. If a parent disagrees with the consequences of student misconduct, he or she may file a grievance to have the case reviewed.”
Some educators at neighboring school districts say they’re doing the best with the resources available to them.
“School safety is a balancing act in regard to physical safety and the emotional safety of students,” said Laurie Rodriguez, director of special programs at Dickinson Independent School District. “Schools around here are really positive, based on the work I saw all last year, and very aware. They never forget that part.”
And, indeed, officials with school districts across Galveston County were quick to point to the strides they’ve made, both in physical security improvements and also their efforts to cater to the mental health of student populations in the time since the Santa Fe High School shooting.
“Santa Fe ISD is continuously evaluating and improving school resources to ensure we are meeting our goal of fostering a safe, healthy and supportive learning environment for all students,” said Jenny Davenport, director of human resources and public relations for Santa Fe ISD.
Many districts in the county, in addition to security improvements, have hired more counselors since Santa Fe. Clear Creek, for instance, hired 30 new positions — including 15 additional Galveston County Sheriff’s Office school liaison officers and additional mental health counselors — for about $2.2 million shortly after the shooting, records show.
“You can’t always use hardening of schools as the solution,” said Sharon Bayus, the president and CEO of Innovative Alternatives, a nonprofit counseling group that works with several Galveston County school districts, including Dickinson. “You’ve got to address the soft side and security at the same time.”
Dickinson officials are frequently communicating with area residents and students to make sure they’re addressing the varied needs of the district population, Rodriguez said.
Despite the efforts to find the balance between tougher security and addressing mental and emotional needs of students, Texas Appleseed finds the rise in referrals to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to be a troubling trend.
“When you open the door to the criminal justice system for young people, 14 and 15 years old, you create a rabbit hole,” Hairston said. “They end up in constant contact with the criminal legal system, sometimes for the rest of their lives.”
That’s what Liana Cannon worries about the most, she said.
“This could have happened at a more appropriate level,” she said. “He was 13 when it happened, had never even been in detention before, and they threw him in jail. And I got called 15 minutes before they put him in the car, I was never given the opportunity to come to school and have a discussion.”
Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges against Caleb Cannon, but he did spend 30 days in the district’s alternative school, Liana Cannon said. And Liana Cannon is now fighting to have the arrest removed from his record so it won’t affect future scholarships.
Caleb Cannon’s opinion of the school has changed dramatically in the months since he was arrested, he said. Before he created the Instagram account, he had been going through a difficult time because his parents were getting divorced and he was always anxious, he said.
But he’d been working with a therapist and was starting to feel better, he said.
Now, that’s all changed.
“I didn’t leave him alone for three weeks afterward,” Liana Cannon said. “I was so worried I was going to come home to him hanging from a ceiling fan.”
For all of the difficulties, however, Caleb Cannon is starting high school at a Clear Creek campus, they said.
And officials like Rodriguez acknowledge the system isn’t perfect, citing the increase in discipline referrals they’ve noticed as well. But Galveston County districts are constantly learning and trying to be more proactive about student health, she said.
“When you have a student that struggles to read, you teach them more reading,” she said. “Likewise, when you have a student that struggles with behavior, you teach them behavior.
“That doesn’t mean you take disciplinary consequences away, but you teach the teachers how to interact with students and encourage social behaviors.”
These schools’ first reaction should be to have a child get counseling (especially a child with no history of violence) before immediately turning to legal consequences. Maybe if they took the time to find out what might be going on with the child, the situation could be handled more appropriately. As it is, they cause the child to perhaps be ostracized by their peers, making them even more vulnerable. I understand the worry for safety but we should not sacrifice any of our children to an inadequate legal system not designed for children without first trying to help them! And no child should have legal consequences follow them around for life when there was no harm done. A more thorough investigation should have followed before throwing a child into the juvenile justice system!
