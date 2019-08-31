TEXAS CITY
A 51-year-old man hit by an SUV while trying to walk across Palmer Highway on Friday night was in critical condition, police said.
About 9 p.m., the Texas City man attempted to walk across the 3000 block of Palmer Highway, which is not an intersection, Texas City police said.
A woman driving a white SUV hit the man when he walked into traffic, police said.
The man was air-lifted to the hospital in very critical condition, Texas City Police spokesperson Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police do not suspect intoxication was a factor in the crash, Bjerke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.