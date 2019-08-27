FRIENDSWOOD
Relatives of a man who died while being evacuated from a flooded senior care facility during Hurricane Harvey have sued claiming negligence led to his death.
Rather than take the man to a hospital, facility operators shuttled him from to place to place until he died, court filings assert.
Attorneys representing seven people and the estate of Ronald Zaring filed the lawsuit Monday in the 56th District Court against HSMTX/Friendswood LLC, doing business as Friendswood Healthcare Center, and Roland Gonzalez, asserting their negligence led to Zaring’s death.
Representatives for the defendants could not be reached for comment by deadline Tuesday.
Ronald Lee Zaring, 82, died while being evacuated from the care center, 213 E. Heritage Drive, to a medical facility in Huntsville, officials have said.
Representatives of the senior care facility decided residents would not leave, but would shelter in place, as Hurricane Harvey approached in late August 2017, the lawsuit asserts.
Because of that failure to leave, residents including Zaring lived overnight in knee-deep water contaminated with feces and other pollutants, according to the lawsuit.
A man passing the facility in a boat decided to check on the residents and contacted authorities, after which residents were eventually rescued and taken by bus and dump truck to Friendswood High School, the lawsuit asserts.
But Zaring was loaded onto the wrong dump truck and, along with six other residents, ended up at another location and had to be transported to the high school hours later, the lawsuit asserts.
At the high school, a volunteer physician determined Zaring was septic or on the verge of sepsis and needed IV fluids and antibiotics at a hospital because the center didn’t have the necessary equipment, according to the lawsuit.
But instead of sending Zaring to a hospital, representatives of the senior care facility put him on a bus to go to an affiliated senior care facility, the lawsuit asserts.
Nurses on the bus found Zaring to be barely responsive and near death and informed Gonzalez, who told them not to take Zaring to the hospital because he was a “do-not-resuscitate” patient, according to the lawsuit.
Zaring died on the bus an hour after it left the high school and Gonzalez instructed nurses to prop up his remains with pillows, according to the lawsuit.
Zaring’s autopsy report shows the cause of death as lobar pneumonia with atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, showing he might have survived if he had been taken to a hospital, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit names as plaintiffs Judy Zaring, Devin Zaring, Karla Michelle Briley, John Landon McDuff, Daisha Martinez, Shana Chaka and John McDuff, along with Zaring’s estate.
Defendants had not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
