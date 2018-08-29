TEXAS CITY
Texas City’s statues of seven galloping steers, which has marked the beginning of the city limits at FM 1764 and Interstate 45 since 1998, was removed last week to make way for the ongoing interstate project.
The metal art installation is in city storage and will be reinstalled at a new, undetermined spot in the city in the near future, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said.
“We’re not exactly sure where they’ll go yet,” Doyle said, adding that the city is considering a couple different places.
The statues, which were created for the city by Washington-based artist David Govedare, also featured a windmill and a water trough. It was intended to look like the steers were “moving across the horizon,” Doyle said.
The statues were perceived by many to be the official emblem of Texas City, said Dennis Harris, director of recreation and tourism for the city.
“They were very popular,” he said.
Indeed, the city’s Facebook page has received several comments asking where the statues went, tagged with the hashtag “#wheredidthecowsgo.”
Casey Guyton, who was born in Texas City and has lived there for 60 years, said she would miss the statues at their old spot.
“I loved the steers, the landscaping and the windmill,” she said. “I always pointed them out to my grandson on the way to my house here and tell him we were getting close to being there. We’d count the cows as a math lesson when he was growing up.”
The city is working on new designs that will adorn a new interstate overpass and will mark the Texas City city limits there, Doyle said.
