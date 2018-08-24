accident
TEXAS CITY
A Dickinson woman died Thursday evening in a single-vehicle accident on state Highway 3 in Texas City, police said.
Lekresha Guillory, 37, of Dickinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Guillory crashed into a ditch in the 3900 block of state Highway 3, police said. No other vehicles were involved and no other people were in the car, police said.
Investigators did not immediately say what they believed caused the crash. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of Guillory’s, police said.
The highway was shut down for about five hours as investigators gathered evidence about the crash.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.