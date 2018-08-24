accident

TEXAS CITY

A Dickinson woman died Thursday evening in a single-vehicle accident on state Highway 3 in Texas City, police said.

Lekresha Guillory, 37, of Dickinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guillory crashed into a ditch in the 3900 block of state Highway 3, police said. No other vehicles were involved and no other people were in the car, police said.

Investigators did not immediately say what they believed caused the crash. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of Guillory’s, police said.

The highway was shut down for about five hours as investigators gathered evidence about the crash.

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

