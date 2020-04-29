The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday morning assisted a mariner aboard a disabled 35-foot vessel adrift and unable to anchor in Offatts Bayou near Galveston, officials said.
A Coast Guard Houston-Galveston crew was contacted by a mariner who stated his anchor line had become fouled in the propeller of his 35-foot vessel. The crew launched a Station Galveston 29-foot response boat, small boat crew who placed the vessel in tow.
